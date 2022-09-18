It is difficult to believe that the fall equinox is just four days away, although the cooler mornings are a hint that fall is coming. What will fall bring?
If 2022 to date is an indication, we will have something in the extreme. The exceptionally wet spring led to an unusually hot summer. I’m hoping for fall to have intense colors.
Oakland is always beautiful in autumn, come see if our town and valley show off even more than usual.
Regardless of the weather, Oakland is worth a visit or two, or three. The antique and collectible shops have an infinite supply of things to choose from.
On Oct. 1 there will be a large antique vendor sale at the Flour Mill that will extend to the outdoors and into the Stockade across the street. While visiting, check out our museum and wander the rest of town for a meal or glass of wine.
The Lamplighter and Oakland Tavern serve meals and beverages daily and Turkey Hall is open on Friday and Saturday nights. The Secret Wine Society and Triple Oak Wine Vault offer a place to relax while sampling local, regional and worldwide wines.
Then, come back to Oakland for Halloween. The businesses always welcome children and costumed creatures of all ages; treats, tricks and scarecrows abound. Starting about 5 p.m., come enjoy a family friendly place to show off your attire.
As we get deeper into autumn, Oakland will dress up for the holidays. Be sure and come on Nov. 19 for Sip and Shop, aka Sip and Stroll. All shops will have raffles and special sales along with tastes and bottle sales from local wineries and breweries.
That will welcome in the official holiday season. While in town, don’t forget to order your holiday turkey or ham from Oakland Meat Lockers. They offer amazing smoked turkeys, so order yours early.
On Thanksgiving weekend, the holiday décor blooms and the Christmas tree goes up in the center of town. Then at 6 p.m. Dec. 3, we will have our famous Christmas Tree Lighting and Caroling with Santa. Bring the whole family and don’t forget coats and umbrellas for the outdoor event.
If it is very cold or rainy, watch from the shelter of Triple Oak Wine Vault with a glass of hot apple cider or hot mulled wine.
Dec. 17 will be a Holiday Celebration Tea at Historic Washington School.
Regardless of the date or special event, Oakland will welcome you for shopping, eating, relaxing or wandering the town to see our historic homes and businesses adorned in autumn colors.
Betty Tamm is a member of Oakland Economic Development and owner of the Triple Oak Wine Vault.
