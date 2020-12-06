Oakland is not going to let the Grinch steal Christmas.
Come take a self-guided tour through Whoville and see how many Grinches you can find in Oakland. You decide if the stores are successful at keeping Grinch away. Plus, there are free treasures all over town. Kids can search for small treasures, books, painted rocks, and candy canes hidden on Locust Street.
Please pick one treasure and leave the others for other kids. There are also special lollipops at the Oakland Ice House, and a nativity craft at the Flour Mill, and coloring contest pages at Stearns Hardware, all free. Giant Nutcrackers are on display at Triple Oak Wine Vault, where you can get cork craft kits. Come get what you need to make a Christmas elf, gnome or nutcracker ornament made from corks. Hang your cork ornament on Triple Oak’s tree and receive a candy cane or $2 off any purchase. Santa’s mailbox is on a pole outside of Stearns. Shops that have treats will have a sign that says “The Grinch Shops Here.”
Oakland’s downtown is wearing its beautiful holiday attire; garlands and lights are strung across all buildings and the big downtown Christmas tree in the center of Locust is more stunning than ever.
Although the restaurants are limited in what they can offer, outdoor dining and outdoor wine tasting is allowed. Come enjoy a mug of hot spiced cider or mulled wine outside Triple Oak Wine Vault while enjoying the lights and decorations. Then come inside to see a stunning new art exhibit of paintings by Oakland’s own Missy Lynne. Special show only pricing on some of her original paintings.
The antique stores and other retail businesses like Worldly Goods, Riley’s Emporium in the Ice House, the Flour Mill and Oakland Antiques are open and in full Christmas regalia with the perfect gifts and ideas for everyone on your list.
Although Oakland’s downtown is just two blocks long there are shops just outside this business core that you should check out. The Flea Market at Oak and Second has everything you can imagine from antique tools to records, furnishings and just gadgets. If you are looking for special foods for your holiday meals don’t forget Oakland Lockers at Maple and Fourth Streets. They have specialty cut beef from our local ranches, smoked turkeys by special order, savory beef jerky and local free range eggs.
So if you want a nice outing to enjoy holiday decorations or purchase all your gift and holiday needs, please come to Oakland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.