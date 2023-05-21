Forget Mothers Day, New Years, even Halloween. The big event in the Elkton calendar is the Elkton Community Education Center Memorial Weekend Rummage Sale! This year it’s scheduled for 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
Come join the merry throng waiting outside the doors of the Ellie Smartt Memorial Library and Community Building for the doors to open. There will be many of us.
Everything from furniture to garden implements, cookware, china, clothing and pet equipment will be there with some of the larger items situated outside on the greenhouse patio. If you need an unusual gift for Aunt Bertha’s fourth wedding, then this could well be the place you’ll find it.
If there’s anything left it will be out on Sunday at a great price!
For those planning to make a day of it, there is also a Mountain Man Encampment down at Fort Umpqua that weekend.
Summer is a comin’. ECEC begins its summer hours on Sunday and the Outpost Cafe opens for the summer on June 14, just as soon as the new hires are released from school.
Kids 18 and under can get a free sack lunch any day the cafe is open.
On June 17, the annual Butterfly Run and the Blooms and Butterfly Celebration happens. Apart from the walking/running event, there will be vendors of many sorts. Don’t miss it.
Looking ahead there will be activities for children at the fort every Saturday this summer, plus a great Summer Reading Program at the library every Friday June 23-July 28. Ages 3-5 from 11-11:30 a.m. and ages 6-10 from noon-12:45 p.m. Lunch is provided for all children who want one.
Each child will receive a book to take home after each session. You may go to all the sessions or only one, as it fits your schedule.
Bradley Vineyards does Johnny Cash! On Friday, June 30, Bradley Vineyards is hosting James Garner’s Tribute to Johnny Cash at 8 p.m. in the vineyard near the tasting room. Contact the winery for tickets. They are selling fast!
Even more great music! The Flutestock Festival will happen at ECEC in the park July 14-16. This free event grows ever more popular and features flute players from beginners to experts, plus flute makers, from all over the Pacific North West. Bring your lawn chair and chill to the ethereal sounds. Discover your inner flutegeist!
