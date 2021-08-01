Hello and Greetings from the Myrtle Creek-Tri City Area Chamber of Commerce. I hope everyone is enjoying this summer weather and all the great events happening all around. We have already had some amazing happenings here in South County and there’s more to come.
Our Summer Festival was July 22-25. There were so many fun things to enjoy this year! The theme was “Kids at Heart.” There was live music, lots of booths, yummy food, kids games, Wildlife Safari animals, sand volleyball, cake walk, belly dancers, softball, arm wrestling, rock crawl, corn hole tournament, a disc golf tournament, a Saturday morning parade to celebrate our Man and Woman of the Year for both 2021 and 2020, and a Sunday church service.
The highlight of the festival was the always “AMAZING” Saturday fireworks show set to music, that many said was the best in Douglas County.
Our Chamber-sponsored Music in the Park continues every Thursday evening in August from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Millsite Park. Join us for free live music, on-site food from Ed & Mo’s Bowls and more, Relished gourmet hot dogs, rainbow Butterfly Cotton Candy & delicious desserts from Gooddog bakery. All this and more is available for the community’s continuing enjoyment. If you haven’t already stopped by, you definitely should.
Tommy’s All-American Burger Co. held their annual Show and Shine on July 17. It was a huge success with over 100 classic, vintage and “under construction” cars and trucks filling the parking lot and Creekside Memorial Park. The event raised $1000 for the Barbara Lebengood Memorial Scholarship.
The Myrtle Creek Farmers Market, co-sponsored by our Chamber, has many vendors every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Elk’s parking lot. Myrtle Creek Grocery Outlet participated in their annual “Independence from Hunger” campaign by having co-owner Tom Criss “live” 24/7 on top of a 53-foot long semi-truck for nine days to help them reach/exceed their goal. The fundraiser ended July 31 and brought in over $30,000.00 — 100% of which will be directed to our local food banks.
The Myrtle Creek Visitors Association hosted a first-ever “Bikes & Lites” on Parade event where people decorated their bikes and themselves and rode around Millsite Park at dusk. Prizes were given in several categories. It was so well received that it will continue as an annual event.
Performances of “Murder, Madness & Matrimony -or- Have Some Madeira, M’Dear?” continue at The Grand Victorian Theatre in Myrtle Creek on Friday and Saturday evenings at 6 p.m. through Aug. 28th. Some shows have sold out. Call 541-863-5000 for information and seating availability.
St. Vincent De Paul is handing out their summer snack bags to all the kids in this area. A schedule of times and locations to pick up the snack bags is posted on their FaceBook page.
Come visit us in South Douglas County and join the FUN!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.