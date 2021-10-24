Hello from the Myrtle Creek ~Tri City Area Chamber. I hope this message finds everyone happy and healthy. I am excited to write about many exciting things that have happened recently or will be happening in the near future.
Our annual downtown “Halloween event” will be held in Millsite Park again this year which is different from previous years, when several downtown streets were closed off and “trick or treaters” walked from business to business. We changed the location due to COVID-19 and to allow for better social distancing.
This year, Halloween in Millsite Park will be held on Oct. 30 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. We decided to go with Oct. 30 in the hopes more businesses and organizations would participate. I am pleased to report that over 15 “stops” will be set up inside the park candy, goodies and other items will be handed out. Thanks to Grocery Outlet, who sponsored the Myrtle Creek Youth Art League, we will have a backdrop for our photo contest this year.
Jen Foreman, owner of the Angry Tooth, recently formed the Youth Art League. Her students will also be making some “scary” cutouts that will be placed around the park. Again this year, Mike Farnworth, owner of Ohana Builders, will take photos for the contest. Cash prizes and gift certificates will be given to winners in several age groups.
The Myrtle Creek Elks Scholarship Golf tournament was held on Oct. 16. The tournament was sold out with 22 foursomes playing. It is expected that at least two more scholarships will be awarded this year than last. A big Thank You to everyone who participated in making this event a huge success! I am so thankful to be part of a community that takes scholarship funding so seriously.
The 3rd annual Scarecrow Contest began Oct. 1 and ends Oct. 30. Participants can go to myrtlecreekscarecrowcontest@gmail.com to enter their picture and get “likes.” The scarecrow receiving the most likes will win a $100 gift card.
October is Shop Local month. A proclamation was presented from the City of Myrtle Creek to our Chamber on Sept. 21 at the city council meeting. This is done by the city every year to build sales in our beautiful town.
The annual fly-in pancake breakfast, held Sept. 25th at the Myrtle Creek/French field airport, was very well attended. Pancakes, eggs to order, sausage, juice & coffee were served for $5 per person. Our chamber co-sponsors this event.
The Myrtle Creek Summer Festival and Music in the Park free summer concerts were both very successful events this year. We look forward to these all year long!
Reading of the Constitution took place at Millsite Park on Sept. 17. Cake and refreshments were offered by Goodog Bakery. Gail Black was asked to step in for Henry Stevens, who passed away recently. Rest in peace to City Councilor Henry, who was such a huge part of this community. He will be greatly missed.
Again this year, during the D.R. Johnson Memorial Timber Truckers Light Parade, we will have the free chili feed at the Myrtle Creek Community Center. We moved it there last year and it worked out well. This event is always held on the 2nd Saturday in December, which is Dec. 11 this year.
I hope the rest of your year is blessed with happiness.
