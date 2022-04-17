ATTENTION! On Sunday, April 17, the Riddle Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting its 72nd annual Easter egg hunt! It never rains (well — hardly ever, practically never) on a Riddle Easter egg hunt. Dress those babies in their Easter best and join us for the official Riddle-style kickoff to Spring in South County.
It’s Spring in Riddle, it’s Spring in Riddle, say it with me! In between snow flurries and rain storms, the trees are blossoming, the flowers are blooming, the grass is growing. Kids have moved their softball/baseball practices indoors but — say it with me — it’s Spring in Riddle.
The folks from the Sawdust Jubilee held their first fundraiser of the season, a fun-filled BINGO at South Umpqua Family Church. A BUNCO party is on tap at the Riddle Community Center Friday, April 22, all are welcome! A community yard sale is scheduled for April 30 at the School District Office on First Avenue.
May 21 will be the Full Smoked Pig Luau at the high school, tickets will be on sale soon. Mark your calendars. Donations for fireworks are always appreciated. Sawdust Jubilee will be June 25, vendor applications are available for this one-day-action-packed-fireworks-included bash.
City-wide cleanup once again includes dumpster and scrap metal opportunities on Saturday only. Absolutely no mattresses! The dumpsters will be at the district office parking lot. Call 541-430-1933 to arrange scrap metal pickup. It’s a free service.
Call city hall for yard debris pick up, it’s a full week of free debris hauling, April 25-30. No metals, no household garbage. These are once-a-year opportunities to reduce the clutter around your property, take advantage, get in the spirit, make us pretty again.
Our senior dining site is back open and ready to feed people. Riddle Community Center is where it’s at for hot food and friendly conversation; rumor has it some games are to be played there as well. They are always looking for volunteers so if you’ve always wanted to tell your parents to eat their vegetables or clean their plate, here is your opportunity.
Speaking of volunteers, the city library can always use a helping hand, it has several upcoming events where extra hands are a plus. Currently the library has a pottery raffle (local potter) new books that need shelved, Mother’s Day book and plant sale (my personal fave) or, you could join the book club.
So much is going on in our little city, spring and summer sports are in full swing. Please take an afternoon or morning to support our youth in their efforts.
We have the leadership class from the high school conducting litter patrol on our streets. The entrepreneurship class is planting a tree that’s been hanging out on Main Street for years. They also assist in setting up venues for various organizations in town. R.I.S.E. is also assisting these classes during Spring Cleanup week.
The city also has many projects planned: streets, sewer lines, water line repairs, all the things that make our lives easier and more convenient. Bigger necessity items are in the works, you will notice a raise in your water rates beginning with the May cycle. These rates, while never fun, have been long overdue (2007) and vitally necessary for the continued success of our city functions as pertains to water.
So many activities at the schools with spring sports in full gear, graduation coming up way to fast which means scholarship deadlines, college applications, trade school choices, graduation requirements — it’s exhausting.
Don’t get bogged down in scholastics, there are softball games, baseball games, track meets galore, relax, enjoy the sun. It’s coming. Promise!
Sweet Confections has reopened with new hours but same sweets and deliciousness as before. Casa Azteca has a planned opening in May, Sportsman has remained open and continues to serve excellent food, beverage, games and live entertainment.
The Barrel might be the best kept pizza and wings secret in South County, the Hen House remains a popular dining choice for food and catching up with friends. As Main Street businesses continue to thrive, there are job postings at most if not all of the local mills. Come down and check them out.
Recently, a community workday was held to work on the new baseball facility, which will be amazing when completed. Stay tuned for more work dates, if you have skills, we have work.
By the time this goes to print you will have missed a Marty Follose original play, ”How the Frog Became the Frog” written and produced by Marty Follose, staring students from Riddle middle and high schools. Three highly anticipated, well attended, separate showings, beginning with the traditional warm up for Riddle Elementary students Thursday morning, Thursday evening’s production features a dessert menu, Saturday’s finale was open to the public for free.
So many Big Things are happening in Riddle, it’s hard to keep up. A small sampling: Prom is just around the corner, too quickly followed by Baccalaureate. Then much too quickly, it’s graduation and summer break.
Riddle High School band has qualified at two separate contests for state band Competition and now await selection from the tape pool. This is quite an accomplishment as there was a change up in band directors at the Christmas break. Students have reaped the benefits of two very different directors. Repeat state champion band director Marty Follose is the current holder of the baton.
Where does the time go? It’s time for you to make the drive to visit the biggest little city in Oregon. As our southern friends always say “Come on down.”
