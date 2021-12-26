Did everyone have a nice Christmas?
We had the most wonderful Light Parade here in Reedsport last weekend! Dozens of vehicles were decked out with lights, festive decorations and enthusiastic passengers spreading Christmas cheer. Fire engines, tow trucks, school busses, semi trucks, jeeps and more weaved through the streets of Reedsport on Dec. 16.
It was a bit of a drizzly night so there was a venue change for the end of parade festivities. Leona’s Café came to the rescue with a place for live music, hot chocolate and more merriment.
A very heartfelt thank you from the community is extended to KDUN 1030 am, Bree Lamoureux, the countless participants, and dedicated volunteers. Already looking forward to 2022!
Of course it’s nearly time to put away the Christmas decorations, but there is a great way for that Christmas tree to keep doing some good. Check out this press release from the Oregon Coast Anglers: “The Oregon Coast Anglers announces the eighth annual collection of pre-enjoyed Christmas Trees. The trees can be dropped off at the Southwest corner of the Les Schwab parking lot in Reedsport. OCA requests that the trees be free of tinsel, ornaments and any coatings. Christmas Trees can be left at the drop site through January. OCA and ODFW will place these trees in tributaries to the Umpqua River, when water flows permit.
The objective of this project is to improve fish habitat and provide cover for salmon and trout fry from predators. Another objective of this project is to help students better understand the importance of good fish habitat. Students from Reedsport and Elkton, as well as Reedsport Boy Scouts, have been involved in past years. COVID-19 is a major concern this year, and it is unclear regarding student involvement in 2022. Safety is always a major consideration in all OCA projects.
A temporary closure notice was sent out by the Douglas County Parks Department regarding the crab dock in Winchester Bay: Douglas County Parks Department announced that they will be temporarily closing the Windy Cove Crab and Fishing Dock, located at 936 Salmon Harbor Drive in Winchester Bay, for an extended period of time for necessary infrastructure repairs and annual preventative maintenance. The closure will commence on Saturday, Jan. 1 and is expected to run through Monday, Feb. 28. Due to the nature of the repair and maintenance work, public use will not be allowed during the closure period. The dock is tentatively scheduled to reopen the first of March 2022, but the project timeline and reopening is dependent upon weather and material availability.
Please note that the parking lot, day use area and beach access at the Windy Cove County Park will remain open during the maintenance for public use. However, safety is always a priority for the recreating public, and we ask citizens to use extreme caution when visiting this area during the closure and repair time frame. We ask that you please follow all posted signs, warnings and work crew instructions. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work to improve and preserve your recreational opportunities in Douglas County.
If you have any questions about Reedsport or Winchester Bay feel free to call the Chamber, 541-271-3495. Wishing everyone a very happy, healthy, and safe new year!
