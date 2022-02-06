Well, 2022 is already off to an exciting start here in Drain!
As we begin to see the days grow a little bit longer, everyone seems to be out and about, and preparing for spring! In December, there were two new restaurants opened — Brother’s Café and Las Palmas. Both are receiving great reviews from locals and out of towners. Be sure to stop by and check them out on your next trip through Drain.
The Farmer’s and Artisan’s market is gearing up for another season and is expected to begin mid-May. You can find many local produce items, handmade gifts and so much more! The market is setup in the city parking lot next to Ray’s each Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the season. Keep an eye on their Facebook page for official dates
The North Douglas County Fair Board is excited and busy planning its 100th year event. Drain is proud to host the event with our surrounding communities of Yoncalla and Elkton. This fair has been running consecutively for 100 years now and has some great family-friendly activities planned for the fourth weekend in July.
The Chamber of Commerce is looking forward to hosting another Victorian Tea and Garden Tour on July 31 . This is a unique and fun event. It is self-guided, free, and available to all ages. Participants are encouraged to dress up in their best tea party attire (not required), walk around and enjoy the gardens and businesses of Drain. Maps and activity details will be posted on the Drain Chamber of Commerce Facebook page as the event gets closer.
The Drain Chamber, along with its sub-committee, The Citizens for the Betterment of Drain, have a list of ongoing projects aimed at the preservation, improvement, and beautification of our little town. Projects include beautification of our main street — giving a facelift to our storefronts and businesses, possible restoration of our covered bridge and establishing a historical society and museum.
We aim to make our town more family-oriented and business-friendly. New members are always welcome to join our meetings, which are held every third Tuesday of the month at the Drain Civic Center.
Be sure to check out the Drain Chamber of Commerce Facebook page for updated information and to get involved (@DrainChamberofCommerce). Shayna Fontana is the Vice Chair of the Drain Chamber of Commerce.
