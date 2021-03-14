The temperatures are getting higher.
The rain is less cold.
And my lawn needs to be mowed.
Ah, the signs of spring and with the signs of spring, I begin to look forward, with hope, to what could be happening in Drain for the rest of the year.
I hope that as time goes by people will get their COVID-19 injections. That the communities will open up and people will be able to attend their historic community events. In Drain, I hope that we will be able to have youth sports again and that we will be able to host the local baseball terminate in May. If not this year than maybe next.
I hope that North Douglas High School will be able to have a graduation ceremony. That the community will be able to attend and that parents, grandparent and siblings will be able to cheer loudly when their graduate walks down the aisle.
I hope that the North Douglas County Fair will be able to open up and have a complete slate of events this year. To have an exhibit hall full of interesting crafts, fruit, baked goods, and art. That the venders will be back to offer great tasting hamburgers, hot dogs, cotton candy and of course deep-fried Oreos. Make sure that you bring along a glass of milk for the last one. Then there is the demonstration of logging skills and let’s not forget about the parade. When you come to the parade Saturday morning make sure that you bring a bag for all the candy that will be thrown in your direction. Right now, this is scheduled the fourth weekend in July. July 23, 24, and 25.
I hope that in the second weekend of August Drain will be able to host the City-Wide Yard Sale. At the yard sale, you can find lots of interesting items and maybe some junk to take home. At the last yard sale, I was able to find the perfect carpet for my dinner room. It is where my pug likes to sit and watch me cook dinner in hope that something will fall onto the floor.
I hope that kids will be able to go to school in person. That I will have to sit behind the school bus and watch a kid run out of his house to get to the bus on time. (Maybe I am romanticizing that one).
I hope that the Drain Chamber will be able to have its holiday spectacular this year. With a dance, craft fair, parade, and a live nativity.
That is my hope for the City of Drain and in spring we all know hope is eternal. I hope that all the cities in Douglas County will be able to have their events this year and that this time next year all we have of COVID is a memory.
