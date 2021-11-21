The Holiday season is in full effect here in Drain! We have lots of festive events happening, and are very happy to say a lot of excitement around new and updated businesses.
Our first Oktoberfest was Oct. 16, and was very successful. There were several family-friendly, free events including hay rides, pumpkin’ chunkin’, cider making and more. So many local families as well as our neighboring communities joined in the fun. Plans are already underway for next year’s event.
Thanksgiving is coming up next week. Several local businesses and organizations are preparing to give with food drives, food boxes, and Thanksgiving specials.
Right around the corner is Christmas! The Drain Chamber of Commerce is excited to put on our annual Christmas Extravaganza. The theme this year is the 12 Days of Christmas. Every day throughout the event is something special for you and yours. Everything is ABSOLUTELY FREE thanks to the generous donations of our corporate and private donors. There will be a checklist flyer available at all sponsoring businesses. Go to each event and get a check. At the last event (the city potluck), bring your completed list for a chance to win one of several merchant raffle prizes!
Dec. 10: Jack’s Barber Shoppe is kicking off the Extravaganza at 5 p.m. with a special event at their place. Beer, wine and appetizers. 331 N 1st Ave. Your host — Krystal Jacks.
Dec. 11: Light parade and tree lighting. The parade will start at 5:00pm and will use the same parade route as the fair. Line up is at 4 p.m., judging and prizes at 4:30 p.m. Your Host — Myndee Ferrill. Tree Lighting will follow immediately after the parade in the City parking lot next to Ray’s.Popcorn and hot cocoa will be served. Your host — Jennifer Bragg. Immediately following the tree lighting, there will be a flaming Christmas tree debut! Your hosts — Jim and Ame Beard. Just a short walk from the big tree — 105 West A Ave.
Dec. 12: Drive thru Live Nativity. The Drain Church of Christ will be hosting this amazing event from 6-8 p.m.. Host — Bonnie Morgan, 401 2nd St.
Dec. 13: The Rose Bar & Grill is hosting an open house from 5-7 p.m. Your host — Travis Williams, 413 Umpqua Hwy 99.
Dec. 14: La Pinata is hosting an open house from 5-7 p.m. Your host — Sandy Malchow. 237 West B Ave.
Dec. 15: Exclusively Bridal and Cake Castle will be celebrating Christmas with cookies and eggnong from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Your host — Bonnie Morgan. 101 East B Ave.
Dec. 16: Meatworx is hosting a party from 5-7 p.m. Come check out their awesome array of sausages made in house! Beer, wine, and sausage tasting. Your host — Shayna Fontana. 408 West B Ave.
Dec. 17: Caroling tractor hay ride sponsored by Ratman! Song sheets provided, hot soup will be served. Your host — Charles Ferrill. Meet in the city parking lot next to Ray’s at 5:30 p.m. Caroling will last about an hour.
Dec. 18: A fun-filled day at the Drain Civic Center! All events are family-friendly and free admission. Hot cocoa and cookies will be served. Your hosts – Jim and Ame Beard.
3-5 p.m. — Gingerbread House Making Contest. Contestants can bring their own baked gingerbread house completely finished, or bring their baked parts and embellishments to put together at the Civic Center, or the first 48 people can use one of our free prepared kits which include icing and embellishments. All ages welcome. In addition, there will be a coloring contest. Each group will have different designs. We will supply all materials.
6:30-8:30 p.m. — Don’t miss the dance at the civic center! “Dappers and Flappers”, roaring 20’s theme. Live music by the Melodic Minors, dance demos, and a costume contest! We will announce winners of raffle, gingerbread and coloring contests at the dance.
6:30-8:30 p.m. — Come visit Santa! Free Santa pictures by the talented photographer at Caliene’s Creatives!
8:30 p.m. — Giant burning snowman. At the vacant lot behind 105 West A Ave. (a short walk from the Civic Center).
Dec. 19: Beaver Creek Unique special event! 3-7 p.m. For details on the event check out their Facebook page: https://facebook.com/events/s/holiday-open-house/302093938241349/. Your hosts — Russ and Charlotte. 416 West B Ave.
Dec. 20: Yoncalla Day! Let’s go visit our neighbors who are throwing a party from 6-8 p.m. Host — Stacy Atwell-Keister. More info here: https://facebook.com/events/s/yoncallas-old-fashioned-christ/285919833461888/
Dec. 21: Community Potluck. Bring a dish or drink to share and come enjoy the company of your neighbors. 6-8 p.m. Drain Civic Center, 205 West A Ave.
Ongoing Holiday Events:
Tree Of Joy — US Bank, Drain.
Business trees: Participating businesses around Drain will decorate and display their trees! Check with Krystal Jacks if you would like to participate. Due by December 10th.
City Light Contest: One residence and one business will win $100 off their power bill! Let the decorating begin! Judging on Dec. 21.
A HUGE “thank-you” goes out to our many sponsors who make this event possible! City of Drain, North Douglas Betterment, Ray’s, The Shoppe, Jack’s Barber Shoppe, Duncan Plumbing, Meatworx, Aldercraft, Exclusively Bridal, Cake Castle, Pacific GeoSource, Rundell, Inc., Don Wooley, Karen and John Williams, Darlene Hurd, and many more!
Be sure to search “Drain Christmas Extravaganza” on Facebook for up-to-date details on all the events.
The business buzz continues in our little town! The Rose Garden has now renamed itself The Rose Bar & Grill, and has established a great schedule of dinner specials, live music, and other events. Meatworx is now fully up and running after some delays in installation. They offer a full array of retail meats, seasonings/spices, and even beer and wine! They also have a full custom processing program for livestock and wild game. A new specialty coffee shop, Elk Creek Coffee, opened up toward the end of October and offers a full espresso and craft drink menu with daily specials and seasonal flavors — even some breakfast options. A taqueria-style restaurant is set to open soon called Las Palmas, and the old Gateway Diner has been purchased. Rumor has it the diner theme will be revitalized here. Talk around town is there will be more coming soon!
The Drain Chamber continues to focus on our ongoing projects as well. The chamber along with their sub-committee, The Citizens for the Betterment of Drain, have a list of projects aimed at the preservation, improvement, and beautification of our little gem of a town. Some projects include possible restoration of our covered bridge and establishing a historical society and museum. We aim to make our town more family-oriented and business-friendly. New members are always welcome to join our meetings every third Tuesday of the month at the Drain Civic Center.
Be sure to check out the Drain Chamber of Commerce Facebook page for updated information and to get involved: @DrainChamberofCommerce.
