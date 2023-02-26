Every Monday, a brave bunch of Elkton women meet to eat at a local (or localish) restaurant. They boldly go, eat and drink and then report back on their experiences to inquiring minds who want to know.
Arlene’s Cafe in Elkton is a frequent favorite, not only convenient but having a good choice of lunch and breakfast fodder and a great selection of craft beers from the bar. Arlene’s also deserves acclaim for selling milk, ice-cream and many other necessities while the Cash Market/Food Center is currently out of business. Thank you Arlene’s!
El Guerrero Azteca, Elkton’s excellent Mexican food cart, is a good choice for carry out food or outdoor dining in good weather. The women have been known to order food from there. It has their stamp of approval.
Other restaurants enjoyed by these women are: The Rose Bar and Grill and Hacienda Vieja, both in Drain; Nellie’s Deli and Backside Brewing, of Sutherlin; Oakland Tavern in downtown Oakland and Seven Thai in Roseburg. Jack Sprat’s in Cottage Grove is another favorite.
Elkton’s other restaurant, Tomaselli’s is unfortunately not open on Mondays, being open 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. They often do dinners to go, however, and have a deli case with cheeses and other offerings as well as bread and bakery items made in house.
On Wednesdays at 3 p.m. many of the same convivial group of women meet at Brandborg Winery on the patio where there is a cosy wine-tasting tent with outdoor heaters and tables. Many of the group are members of the Brandborgs’ Orca wine club. A merry time is had!
Other adventuresSenior Lunch takes place at noon on Tuesdays in Elkton Community Education Center library. This is currently a potluck event but there is plenty of food and anywhere from 15 to 30 people might show up. As my mother used to say, “Put some make-up on girl, you never know who you might meet!”
Elkton Community Education Center newsThe library is currently open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. There is also a box of books outside with free books that people can take away and read.
Starting March 1, E.C.E.C moves to its spring schedule. Open hours will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month.
The next Second Saturday will be March 11 when there will be a Paint and Sip class using acrylic paints. This will be at a beginner’s/budding artist level. See elktonbutterflies.com for info.
April’s Second Saturday will be different as a big event is scheduled for the first Saturday, April 1 (and this is not an April Fools joke, OK?). The new building will be dedicated and there will be an Open House event with information tables so people can learn about the many activities that happen at E.C.E.C.
E.C.E.C will still be open on the Second Saturday, April 8, for people to enjoy the gift shop, library and grounds (weather permitting). There will be staff on hand. There may possibly also be as Easter related event that day but this was not finalized at press time.
