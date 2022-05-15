Rumor has it that summer is just around the corner, though the recent weather patterns make that a little hard to believe! Elkton Community Education Center, located just west of Elkton Grade School on Highway 38, has some great events lined up for this summer.
May’s EventHooray, It’s back bigger and better than ever. The Elkton Community Education Center Rummage Sale will be held on Saturday, May 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the library.
This post-pandemic event is much anticipated by local residents who line up outside before the 9 a.m. start to grab those great buys. Everything from furniture, decor items, collectibles, tools and kitchenware to sewing fabrics, craft supplies, books, jewelry, good used clothing and almost unworn shoes. This is an event not to be missed; local residents have donated some really cool stuff.
Proceeds will benefit ECEC student employment program and other projects.
After Memorial Day Weekend, ECEC moves to its summer schedule. Call 541-584-2692 for more info.
Yes, there is a free lunch. Please note that from mid-June onward, while the cafe is open, schoolkids can come get lunch free.
June EventsOn June 4, there will be a Foggy Bay felting class, beginners’ level, held in the ECEC library from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 541-584-3513 to sign up and ask for details.
June 18 and 25 are Kids Activity Days at Fort Umpqua. Call 541-584-2692 for details.
Also on June 18, Blooms and Butterflies Festival and Butterfly Run returns. There will be a 5k race, a butterfly costume contest, the cafe will be open, artisan stalls live music all day and activities at Fort Umpqua. Tomaselli’s Pastry Mill and Cafe will be there with their pizza oven. Kids eat lunch for free. Call the ECEC office at 541-584-2692 for details and to enter the 5k race. Entry fee is $5.
On June 25 OSU Master Preserver Lynn Tanner will provide pressure canning tests at ECEC.
July EventsJuly 2, 9, 16 and 23 — Kids Activity Days at Fort Umpqua
July 15-17 — “Flutestock” Native American flute music festival and Lions Club Breakfast.
July 16 — Lavender Essential Oil/Hydrosol Distilling class by U-Pick Lavender.
July 21 — Summer Community Dinner, hosted by student staff and volunteers.
August EventsSaturdays 6, 13, 20 — Kids’ Activity Days at Fort Umpqua
Thursdays 4, 11 ,18, 25 — Summer Reading Program at the library; ages 2-4 from 11-11:30 a.m. and ages 5-8 from 12-1 p.m. Includes guest readers. Call 541-584 2692 or email info@elktonbutterflies.com. Lunch is included from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the cafe. The program is funded by the Cow Creek Tribes and by Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Each child will be given a book to take home and keep.
Saturday, Aug. 13 — Community Barter and Buy Booth Boutique.
The ECEC webpage at elktonbutterflies.com has more information and inspiration.
