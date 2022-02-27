Spring is almost here and it’s a good time to visit the small city of Elkton, situated on the Umpqua in Northern Douglas County. With four award-winning wineries to sample wine at and three stores to check out, plus three independently owned eateries and overnight accommodation available, not forgetting a gas station and a keen rural fire department, it’s a small town with a lot going for it.
Elkton might be good for a romantic weekend or your next girls’ trip?
The following is a rough guide to what’s here. Opening hours given are accurate at time of publication.
WineriesBradley Vineyards: A little way out of town at 1000 Azalea Drive with a lovely view. and a nice deck. Open Wednesday-Sunday, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. through February and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March onwards.
Brandborg Vineyard and Winery: Situated right in town at 345 First St. A sheltered patio with a spiffy new tent and heaters set up for outdoor tastings. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. all week.
Lexeme Winery: A pleasant tasting room at 325 2nd St., tastings Saturdays 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. or by appointment. Lexeme is currently building a new tasting room at their its and hope to open it this Summer.
River’s Edge Winery: Located at 1395 River Drive, a small tasting area with a river view, inside a working winery. Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
EateriesTomaselli’s Pastry Mill and Cafe: On the main drag at 14836 Hwy 38. Offers house made bread and pastries, sandwiches and specials. Famous wood-fired pizza Friday and Saturday. Open Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Arlene’s Cafe, General Store & Sports Bar: Located at 14858 Hwy 38. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily: Open 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.
El Guerrero Azteca. Located at 14971 Hwy 38. Authentic Mexican food truck with outdoor seating. Great tacos and many other menu items. Open daily (except Tuesday), 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Call 541-584-2222 to order ahead.
StoresFarm Pickins: Located at 326 1st St. A great selection of handcrafted and repurposed items, jigsaws, cookbooks, local meat products and other gourmet food items. Serves coffee drinks and ice creams. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Elkton Food Center: Offers groceries, wine and beer, tobacco products: Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.
Gas StationElkton Gas Station is open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Other attractionsElkton Community Education Center: Located at 15850 Hwy 38. Open Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Library, art gallery, gift shop. 1850’s fort reconstruction. For information call 541-584- 2692.
Fire DepartmentElkton Rural Fire Department, meetings Monday 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. New Volunteers are welcome! Call 541-584-2300
AccommodationsElkton RV Park, 450 River Drive. 541-584-2832.
River Inn, River Drive at 3rd Street. 541-389-2359.
Airbnb has several offerings in and outside Elkton, everything from single rooms to whole houses. Vrbo also has listings for Elkton.
