MYRTLE CREEK — I hope you all are well and doing the best you possibly can in this “COVID-19” crazy world we’re living in. Myrtle Creek has some exciting things happening in the coming months.
We would normally have our annual Citizen of the Year Awards Banquet the first Saturday in March. Due to the uncertainty of COVID-19 restrictions on large social gatherings, this event has been postponed and modified for 2021.
In a normal year over 180 guests would fill the Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge to honor and remember citizens, as well as recognize businesses. Our chamber board of directors committed to having an awards ceremony since it unlikely we will be able to have a banquet as has been done for six decades.
For 2021 we have reserved Millsite Park for an awards ceremony on June 5. Nominations for awards are now open. The extended deadline to turn in those nominations is 5 p.m. on April 3. Nomination forms are available at the Myrtle Creek Post Office or at myrtlecreekchamber.com. Details about the ceremony will be updated as they become available.
Tentatively, the Main Street Myrtle Creek Association will be holding “Spirit Day 2021” in mid-May. Our chamber of commerce will give this event its full support. We value the appearance of our town and pledge to help clean it up.
The 34th season of Myrtle Creek’s Music in the Park concert series will begin on July 8, as long as state guidelines allow it. All performances are FREE and will take place most Thursday evening’s from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. through Aug. 26. The lineup will be released when it is completed. We thank Lauren Young Tire Centers for their overall continued sponsorship of this event and the City of Myrtle Creek for allowing us to use Millsite Park for this long-running and popular community event.
The Myrtle Creek Summer Festival will also happen this summer, as long as the state guidelines allow it. This year’s version will obviously be different. The Myrtle Creek Lions Club, which is the official sponsor and has been since it started, reported: “It’s easier to cancel if need be, rather than try to put something together at the last minute.”
The festival, scheduled for July 22-25, will have its normal music, arm wrestling, rock crawl, car show, and several other events focused on children. Things will be a little different as the organizers make it a safe family event. The Saturday night fireworks show will remain. “Summer Festival has always provided the areas best fireworks display and we will continue to do so for as long as possible” said Bob Chaney, festival chair for the Lions Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.