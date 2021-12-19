These last few months have shown that the Sutherlin community is stronger than ever and excited to be able to come together again.
We had two events: Halloween Downtown and the Christmas Tree Lighting and both were huge successes and so motivating for the Chamber to see such a devoted community in action.
Halloween Downtown hosted nearly 2,500 people this year and even though most businesses more than doubled the amount of candy they had from last year, many ran out, which is great! Over 30 businesses participated, with many dressing up and putting on exciting displays for the children.
We had a guessing jar for children to guess the amount of candy and our winner got a free pass for their entire family to go through the Epic Escape Room’s Haunted House. We are expecting an even larger turnout next year.
The city of Sutherlin and the Sutherlin Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the Christmas tree lighting event on Dec. 5, and while we were expecting 100-150 people, we had over 250 show up
Luckily, the Chamber provided plenty of cookies while Gary Dagel from Dagel Street Rods made lots of popcorn and Sutherlin Autocare provided the coffee and hot chocolate. Mr. and Mrs. Clause were very busy with children taking pictures and the Sutherlin high school choir came and warmed everyone’s hearts with uplifting carols.
We are excited to continue to grow this event in the future and add even more festive fun to the mix.
The new year has some exciting developments for the Sutherlin Area Chamber. We are planning to add some more events for our members as well as open up many more opportunities to sponsor and advertise via our website and content that we intend to develop and get out to the public. 2021 was a successful year in many different ways, but we are expecting 2022 to knock it out of the park by continuing to develop ways for members to stand out in this community.
Morgan Leatherman is the executive director of the Sutherlin Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center.
