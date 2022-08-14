Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4 is when one of Elkton’s best known and most enjoyable events takes place: Fort Umpqua Days.
The ParadeWith a wailing of sirens and honking of horns, the Elkton Labor Day Weekend Parade starts at First Street at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, heads along River Drive and onto Highway 38 heading west then turning into Elkton Community Education Center where most of the Fort Umpqua Days event is held.
Leading the parade, the Volunteer Fire Department provides lots of noise and flashing lights and they throw candies to the children eagerly watching from the sidewalk.
There are all sorts of vehicles, animals and historically dressed characters to see in the parade: mountain men and women with loud muskets who can also be seen at their encampment at the fort, a float with kids from the pageant that will be performed later in the day; donkeys, horses, goats, dogs and even the occasional camel.
People line River Drive to watch and collect the candy thrown by the firefighters and other parade participants. Mostly its children who pick up the candies, but some adults have been known to join in the fun.
The AttractionsThe fort itself is at ECEC down near the river and is a replica of the 1850s Hudson Bay Company fort built originally about a mile upriver.
There is plenty to see there besides the mountain men encampment. The fort buildings can all be visited and crafters demonstrate and teach old-timey crafts with a hands-on approach. It is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
At ECEC, behind the library, there are craft and vendors’ booths to visit as well as the Famous Pie Auction at 1 p.m. There will be live music on the greenhouse patio behind the library building from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. both days.
For a quieter attraction, you can visit the butterfly Flight Room and take the tour from one of ECEC’s knowledgeable high school student guides. The monarchs are in residence, newly hatched. Woo hoo!
The ECEC gift shop will be open both days, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., chock full of good stuff.
The Echoes of the Umpqua Pageant is at 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and lasts about an hour. The children in the pageant are trained by Cathy Byle, the pageant director, in her Pageant Camp held Aug. 9-25 in the library building, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 1:30-3:30 p.m. Call Cathy at 541-584-2750.
Food (and drink) OptionsPlease don’t miss the pancake breakfast served by the Lions Club from 7-11 a.m. Early birds might like to fuel up there before the parade; you just can’t beat a Lions Club pancake. (On the greenhouse patio.)
A BBQ lunch put on by the Elkton Baptist Church will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on the greenhouse patio and boy can those folks cook.
More refreshment options are provided by ECEC’s Outpost Cafe, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. both days for cookies, ice cream, coffee drinks and smoothies, hot dogs and sandwiches produced by student employees who do a great job.
Mitt and Mitty’s Blackberry Food Truck will serve their blackberry menu all day. Yum.
Last but not least there, will be a Wine Garden showcasing Elkton’s finest local wineries and their products, both days. Look for the tents. See you there. Mine’s a Pinot Noir.
Further Information: elktonbutterflies.com, 541-584-2692.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.