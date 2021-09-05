Greetings from Glendale!
The brisk cool mornings are letting us know that autumn is just around the corner, and it is getting to be time to get ready for winter. Where does the time go?
We are happy to say that the Fourth of July celebration was great. It was so nice to be out and about in the nice warm fresh air. I think it was a record for the parade. There were so many people, cars, animals, big rigs, and the streets were lined with spectators. The fireworks show was amazing. It was just so nice to see so many smiling, happy faces. We had food booths, kids’ games, vendor booths, and so much more. It was such a great time for three days! Put it on your to-do list for next year and come have some fun!
Glendale had a city-wide yard sale that sure packed the town. CCVCA had its yummy food booth open while people were at the various yard sales. Thanks to all that participated and made it one fun event.
The kids from Fir Point Bible Camp came to town one day this last month. They come one day every year and volunteer doing community service around the city. There were about 100 kids that showed up and cleaned up garbage around town. Thank you, Fir Point.
Glendale’s City Park on Sixth Street has received its new playground equipment. It is really nice, and it is for kids of all ages. It has been used quite a bit and it has only been completed for a week. Again, thanks to Oregon Parks and Recreation Department and CART for their grant and donations. It is very much appreciated.
School started on Sept. 30. It was great to see the school buses on the road again. Also, fall sports have begun. Look on the Glendale school Facebook pages for schedules. The kids are so excited to be back in school. Let’s hope it continues!
The Glendale library is run by the Friends of Glendale Library (a nonprofit) and they put on many events throughout the summer for the kids. They had the reading program, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, Wildlife Safari and a few other events. The kids sure do enjoy going to the library and all of the events they put on. They are appreciated very much!
Winter is coming and that means so do the normal events that CCVCA puts on during the holidays. The Halloween parade and costume contest, Thanksgiving pie auction, Christmas parade and Santa coming to town are all things that we are used to seeing here.
We are sure hoping to be able to have those events this year. Watch on our Facebook pages or our city website www.cityofglendaleor.com to find out where and when events will be happening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.