Greetings from Glendale!
It looks like Summer is finally here. We hope you all are able to enjoy some of this beautiful sunshine and the great outdoors!
At this time, there is usually a lot to write about, but with the virus, there is not a lot of activities going on. We do have an upcoming event though — the city-wide yard sale!
The sale is on Aug. 8. All of the details are still being ironed out. For exact times and other information keep watch on our City website: www.cityofglendaleor.com or on the Facebook pages: https://www.facebook.com/cityofglendaleor, or the town’s Community Discussions and Events page.
Every year since the yard sale started, the town is so full of people. Residents have the yard sales at their houses and there are people set up at Veteran’s Memorial Park in town. Maps will be provided. There will also be a food truck. In previous years we saw people from as far north as Springfield and as far south as Ashland. It is a fun time with a lot of great finds!
The City of Glendale is very excited to have a new business in town. Sassy Treats & Eats at 522 Pacific Ave. in Glendale has so many wonderful treats. They are a bakery that also serves lunch items (hot dogs, pulled pork sandwiches etc.) and take-and-bake pizza. It is such an asset to have another business in town. Their food is delicious. When you are in town, stop by and say Hi to the wonderful ladies there. You are guaranteed a great smile and great food!
On the Fourth of July, citizens got together and drove their vehicles for a parade around town. A lot of classic cars, decorated vehicles and big rigs drove in the parade. Being that all events were cancelled, the citizens did it on their own to show their patriotism. It was really nice to see.
The Glendale Community Library, which is run by the Friends of the Glendale Library, is excited for its summer reading program. It is every Friday at 2 p.m. The library is open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m.to 1 p.m. and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Look for other programs on the Friends of Glendale Library Facebook page for more July and August events.
Last but not least, the Glendale Elementary School is offering the free breakfast and lunch program to kids ages 0-18. That started on July 6.
Stay safe and healthy out there. Enjoy your Summer!
