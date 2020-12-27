DRAIN — Congratulations! If you had a business and are still open for customers you are an amazing business owner. To survive multiple COVID-19 shutdowns; the smoke and haze of forest fires surrounding your business; the almost complete discontinuance of tourism and, for that matter, people going out for events or even dinner, is an incredible accomplishment.
Along with all the other costs associated with running a business, such as making payroll, utility bills, advertising, buying supplies, just keeping the doors open somedays, was a near-impossible task.
Thank you!
If you went out of your way to patronize a local business or ate at a favorite locally-owned restaurant, you helped keep people employed within Douglas County.
You brought in needed cash to keep the businesses afloat. You helped keep the economy of Douglas County diverse and not dependent on one industry. By shopping at local businesses, you helped keep 52 cents of every dollar spent within Douglas County. Compared to 14 cents when you buy from national chains or online.
Successes of the year
Even with the fires, COVID-19 and the ever-present election taking place this year, the city of Drain did have some successes. First, the North Douglas County Fair took place the third week in July. We had a parade, successful demonstrations of traditional skills such as canning, pie baking, flower arraigning, and also my personal favorite, the ice cream parlor.
The Parks and Recreation District was able to open the pool for, I believe, the 72nd straight year. The Chamber of Commerce was able to hold its Holiday Extravaganza, which had an online tree lighting and a drive by Santa. Along with a photo op in a manger.
The city itself was able to move into a temporary City Hall, and with the help of the Oregon Department of Transportation, get flashing crosswalk signs installed on Highway 38. A must-have during summer weekends.
Looking to the future
After one of the most trying years I can remember, it is a positive step to think about what will happen in the future. Douglas County has developed plans for getting the COVID-19 vaccine out into the community, so that life can return to normal as quickly as possible. We will all be able to sit down and enjoy a meal at our favorite restaurant, kids will be able to go to school and play with their friends, and families will feel safe getting back together to celebrate life’s milestones.
In Drain, I am looking forward to attending next year’s North Douglas County Fair where we will once again have rides and food vendors. I’m looking forward to the live bands and dancing on Saturday night, along with a parade and exhibits to enjoy. I can’t wait to have a Christmas parade and for kids to sit on Santa’s lap and tell him what they would like for Christmas. And I’m looking forward to the North Douglas Library being open to the public so people will be able to use the computers to complete classroom projects and apply for employment.
I look forward to inviting all of you up to Drain, to enjoy our small town and its interesting shops in 2021.
Until that time, stay safe, care for your neighbor, and enjoy the New Year.
