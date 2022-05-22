April showers bring May flowers. That was certainly true this year as our month of April was windy, wet and cold.
While more solo adventures like running the newly-completed Cooper Creek Trail or fishing on the Umpqua were harder to enjoy amidst the ‘cats and dogs’-style rain we experienced lately, it provided an excellent opportunity for our community and chamber to warm up inside and enjoy each other’s company.
Among the most important things a chamber can offer its members is the ability to come together to not only network and discuss business opportunities or problems, but to laugh and learn more about the people we call our neighbors.
With the decline of non-ideologically centered groups and the rise of hyper-political organizations built around specific policy goals, it can seem like there isn’t much space for neighbors to simply sit down and have a cup of coffee or a beer together.
On April 30, about 145 members of the Sutherlin business community did just that. The 66th annual First Citizens Banquet was a night filled with laughter and tears (the good kind) as the chamber highlighted the community members who went above and beyond the well-known Sutherlin friendliness offered to all who come through our town and put in the time and effort to make significant change in our community.
While the cold and the wind were just outside, you would have no idea because of the warmth felt inside, literally. In an inspirational show of small-town pride, more than 100% of registered attendees came and enjoyed a coffee, or a beer, with their friends.
As a chamber, our first and foremost duty is to support and amplify the voices of our members. Sutherlin businesses should know that when they seek to provide a service to their community, the chamber is behind them and ready to provide the physical and digital space to support their effort.
By using events like First Citizens to highlight members who make a difference through more than just their business, we hope to show just how impactful integrating yourself into our community and chamber can be.
We are excited to find new ways to highlight even more members in the future. As the board seeks to bring on up to four new board members, the desire for enhancement and change around chamber offerings such as sponsorship, ambassadorship and committee assignments is palpable.
Grasping our strengths and aiming them at our future direction is going to provide us with a lot of exciting announcements to come, so stay tuned!
Morgan Leatherman is the executive director of the Sutherlin Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center.,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.