Greetings Douglas County from the Myrtle Creek-Tri-City Area Chamber of Commerce. Spring officially began on March 20; a sure sign is that the daffodils at the top of Main Street are already showing.
Our businesses and residents are ready for it, with a busy, fun-filled schedule over the next several months.
I’ll start with the hanging flower baskets that are so beautiful and make the Interstate 5 Exit 108 bridge and Main Street pop all summer long. This community project, funded totally by donations, is gearing up. Sponsorship of a full basket is $100 or $50 for a half basket; donations of any other amount also help.
Make checks payable to: Myrtle Creek Lions and mail to: Myrtle Creek Lions Club, Attn: Flower Baskets, P.O. Box 595, Myrtle Creek, OR 97457 or stop by Myrtle Creek City Hall at 207 NW Pleasant St., weekdays and just mention the flower baskets. City Hall is closed for lunch from noon-1 p.m.
Beginning April 1 the Myrtle Creek Farmer’s Market, co-sponsored by the Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge and chamber, will return to the Elks Lodge parking lot.
The new hours of operation are from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and many vendors have already signed up. With just a couple exceptions, this community event will continue Saturdays through mid-October. For information, and to check on availability of vendor spaces, contact Amanda at 541-646-1272.
Our 65th Annual Citizen of the Year Awards Banquet will be held on Saturday, April 15 at the Myrtle Creek Grange. After having this event in Millsite Park the last two years because of COVID-19 restrictions, it is returning to an indoor program with dinner catered by Mid-Town Grill, more fitting to honor and recognize local citizens, businesses and groups.
Invitations are currently being prepared and will be distributed soon. Maximum seating is 150 guests, RSVP only, so reserve early.
The Second Annual Brewfest, hosted by Taphouse, will be held from 2-6 p.m. June 24. In addition to sampling many local craft beers, there will be music and a car show. Last year’s proceeds of $3,500 were donated to the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry.
All proceeds from this year’s event will be donated to the Lions Club Sight and Hearing programs. The inaugural event was so successful that there are tentative plans to add other activities to bring visitors to Myrtle Creek. Details will follow.
Myrtle Creek’s 36th year of Music in the Park will bring free concerts to Millsite Park with the season opener on July 6, continuing most Thursdays through Aug. 31. With five Thursdays in August this year there will be eight free concerts rather than the usual seven — a bonus for everyone!
Myrtle Creek’s 38th annual Summer Festival on July 27-29, hosted by the Lions Club, is going to be even more spectacular with the addition of a second stage area and more food vendor spaces. The 2023 Booth Application Form has been distributed for this annual event that always sells out. For information: laura.hollifield@gmail.com or leave a message for Laura at 541-391-0301.
I’ll close with a personal shout out to the many volunteer members of our local non-profit organizations. They are dedicated to supporting our community with donations of service, time, food, clothing and funds to help the Myrtle Creek-Tri City area be a great place to live, play and shop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.