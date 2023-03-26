Greetings Douglas County from the Myrtle Creek-Tri-City Area Chamber of Commerce. Spring officially began on March 20; a sure sign is that the daffodils at the top of Main Street are already showing.

Katy Bernal is president of the

Myrtle Creek~Tri City Area Chamber

of Commerce.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.