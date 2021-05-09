You’re reading this Chamber Corner on Mother’s Day so, first, thank you to all mothers for everything you have done and will do to raise, nurture and teach your children during what has been a very challenging 18 months.
A sure sign of spring in Myrtle Creek is to watch the hundreds of daffodils bloom along the north end of Main Street right up to the I-5/108 bridge; it’s almost as if they’re saying “Welcome Visitors” for the couple of weeks we get to enjoy them. Thank you to all members of the Myrtle Creek Garden Club for starting this project several years ago and continuing to plant more and more bulbs every year. Your volunteer efforts are very much appreciated.
I hope you are as ready as I am to be out and about during this beautiful time of year and during the summer months. Aviva Health recently held two COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge, and others are scheduled. For more information about future dates/times call 541-672-9596. Vaccinations are also available at Safeway Pharmacy/Myrtle Creek, 541-863-6383. We still need to be cautious and protect ourselves from the virus and variants as we venture out to the many events already scheduled for Myrtle Creek~Tri City Area. Here’s a list of the ones we’re sure about :
Our first chamber-sponsored Myrtle Creek Farmer’s Market was held Saturday, May 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Elks Lodge parking lots. They will continue Saturdays through mid to late October. Stop by to see what’s available. Interested in being a vendor ? Call 541-646-1272. All proceeds go to Elks charities.
Saturday, May 22: “Spirit Day” downtown cleanup, meet at Millsite Park at 10 a.m. to sign up and get assignments. Wear closed toe shoes, bring gloves and hand tools and help spruce up our town.
Saturday, June 5: The 63rd Annual Citizen of the Year Awards Ceremony, Millsite Park. This is a free public event, social hour 4 p.m., awards ceremony begins at 5 p.m. Food and beverages (including wine, beer and cider) will be available for purchase. Five prominent citizens will be inducted into our Legacy Circle, followed by presentation of awards for 2021 Business of the Year, Lifetime Achievement, Man and Woman of the Year, Special Recognition and a Chamber President’s Award. Limited seating is available, I suggest bringing lawn chairs in case they’re needed.
Monday, June 14: Flag Day Service at the Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge, 6 p.m. This public ceremony includes the history of the American flag and presentation of various flags by leaders and members of local Boy Scout Troops and Cub Scout Packs. This is a very impressive program, especially for children & teens.
Saturday, June 19: Myrtle Creek Annual City Wide Yard Sale, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Free sign-up, the deadline to be on the 2021 map is June 15. Post your address to FaceBook Myrtle Creek Annual City Wide Yard Sale or e-mail carla@gimpslice.com. Map will be posted Thursday, June 17.
Thursday, July 8: Season opener of the 34th year of Myrtle Creek’s Music in the Park, 6 p.m. -8:30 p.m., Millsite Park — free. “Sound Stage Revue”, Grants Pass, will perform a patriotic tribute and rousing USO Show. Performances by a variety of bands and groups will continue most Thursdays in July and August. Public parking available, food on and off-site, dogs welcome if kept under control and cleaned up after.
Thursday-Saturday, July 22-24: Myrtle Creek Summer Festival in Millsite Park and all around town. This is the biggest and best attended summer event in our area; park full of vendors, live entertainment, arm wrestling competition, softball tournament, golf tournament and disc golf tournament, car show, rock crawl, lots of food, craft and information booths, beer garden at Elks Lodge, Saturday morning parade and the best fireworks show in all of South County, Saturday at dusk.
Unfortunately, due to continuing concerns about future COVID-19 risk levels for Douglas County, the 2021 South Douglas Rodeo, usually held the second weekend in June, has been canceled.
Come visit Myrtle Creek~Tri City soon and often! We’re open for business, community events and fun!
