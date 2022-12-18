Hello Douglas County. Greetings from the Myrtle Creek Tri-City Area Chamber of Commerce. I hope this message finds you all in good health and excited about the upcoming holiday season when we celebrate Christmas and the New Year.
Our chamber and community are finishing off 2022 strong and we look forward to an even better 2023.
At our Jan. 5, 2023, General Membership meeting, to be held at 6 p.m. at a location to be announced, we will open nominations for the 2023-2024 vice president position as well as two board member positions.
Our meetings are open to the public. You can nominate a person of your choosing.
Anyone can make a nomination but nominees must be a current chamber member (or sign up to become a member), either as an individual or representing a local business or organization.
An e-blast will be sent to all members announcing the location of the meeting. If you are not a chamber member, but interested in attending meeting, e-mail me at president@myrtlecreekchamber.com. I hope to see you there.
We have been in an administrative re-organization since Nov 1. We plan to have a new Facebook page created for the chamber and a new company (Computer Solutions) publishing our monthly newsletters.
We are trying to decide if we still need the current website or if it should be replaced by the Facebook page. We expect to present final re-organization plans to our members at the January 2023 General Membership meeting.
We co-sponsored, with the Myrtle Creek Lions Club, the 29th Annual D.R. Johnson Memorial Timber Trucker’s Light Parade on Saturday, Dec. 10. Once again, it was a huge success, with over 50 entries. Hundreds of spectators lined the parade route, lit up by bonfires of all sizes — some so huge they burned into the next morning.
Before, during and after the parade, our chamber and the Myrtle Creek Lion’s Club hosted the annual Winter Festival at the Myrtle Creek Community Center. Volunteers gave out chili with crackers, cookies, hot cocoa, hot apple cider and hot coffee free to everyone attending.
Here’s a re-cap of recent events held in our community the last couple of months: First, we moved our annual Downtown Halloween Street Fair back to downtown on Oct. 31. The last two years we relocated the popular event to Millsite Park because of COVID restrictions. Over 30 businesses/organizations participated this year and everyone was excited to see it back to downtown.
Special thanks to the city of Myrtle Creek for cordoning off several downtown streets to create a “safe corridor” for trick or treaters of all ages.
Ziply Fiber partnered with Ray’s Food Place and the Myrtle Creek Elks lodge in a canned and dry food drive on Nov. 22. Twelve large grocery bags were filled and will be included in the Elks Lodge annual Christmas/Holiday food boxes.
Thousands of canned food and dry goods were collected from local schools. Over 130 food boxes were assembled by Elks Lodge volunteers and distributed by local Fire Departments on Dec. 17.
The Myrtle Creek Lions Club put on a free Thanksgiving Dinner at the Community Center. It was suspended for the last two years because of COVID-19 but plans are for it to continue as an annual event.
The Main Street Myrtle Creek Association planned and coordinated a “Cork and Keg” Walk (previously known as the Wine Walk) on Nov. 18. It drew hundreds of walkers and was a successful event for businesses.
A new event, a “Merry Little Christmas,” was planned and coordinated by Vickie Thorp, representing the Myrtle Creek Grange, on Dec. 8 and 9. Activities included kid’s crafts, a visit by Santa Claus, a window decorating contest, scavenger hunt, Christmas carolers, an ugly sweater contest, and much more.
We also lit the official Myrtle Creek Christmas Tree at the Grand Illumination on Dec. 10 with decorations placed by local elementary school students.
Several events and activities are planned for the Myrtle Creek-Tri City area in January 2023. One source for information and details is Facebook page 97457 News, Weather and Events.
