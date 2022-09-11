Hello, Douglas County. Greetings from the Myrtle Creek Tri-City Area Chamber of Commerce. I hope this message finds you all in good health. We have so many things happening down here in South County for the rest of the year. I’m excited to share some details about them.
Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge #1943 and our Chamber of Commerce sponsored the first ever “Battle of the Best Bloody Mary Challenge Festival” yesterday at Millsite Park. The charity event was very well attended, but the winners of the People’s Choice Award of $500 cash and trophy and several other awards were not available by my deadline to submit this article.
Proceeds after expenses will benefit South Douglas County high school students, teens, families and children with scholarships, winter wear and holiday food baskets.
The annual Myrtle Creek Elks Scholarship Golf Tournament will be held Oct. 8 with a 9 a.m. shotgun start at the Myrtle Creek Golf Course. Entry fee for a 4-person scramble team of is $320 or $80 each and includes golf, cart, practice balls and, new this year, lunch.
There will be many prizes and raffles. Contact Walter at 805-712-0436 to sign up a team or for more information. This very popular event usually sells out. All proceeds after expenses go directly to scholarships for South County graduating high school seniors. Last year, $6,000 was awarded.
At our last general membership meeting members voted unanimously to recommend to City of Myrtle Creek to return the annual Downtown Halloween Street Fair to the downtown corridor. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event was held in Millsite Park for the past two years.
Pending approval by Myrtle Creek City CounciI at their Sept. 20 meeting, the event will be held downtown on Halloween, Mon. Oct. 31, during late afternoon/early evening hours to be determined. Some downtown streets will be closed off so kids of all ages can safely walk from one participating business to the next. We are looking forward to the return of this well-loved community event.
October is always Shop Local month. A proclamation is presented from the City of Myrtle Creek to our Chamber of Commerce late in September. This is promoted by our chamber and the City of Myrtle Creek every year to promote local business in our beautiful town.
The Myrtle Creek Farmer’s Market will continue every Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. through mid-October in the Elks parking lot.
The annual fly-in pancake breakfast will be held at the Myrtle Creek/French Field Airport on a date to be determined. There will be pancakes, eggs to order, sausage, juice and coffee for only $5.
The Main Street Myrtle Creek Association and the Myrtle Creek Visitors Association will be hosting a Downtown Wine Walk 4-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18. Details coming soon.
The annual Myrtle Creek Winter Festival and the D.R. Johnson Memorial Timber Truckers Light Parade is always held the second Saturday in December — that’s Dec. 10 this year.
Mark your calendars and consider entering a decorated motorized vehicle of any type. The only requirement is to display one string of working holiday lights.
The chili feed will be held at the Community Center, same as the last couple of years. We serve free chili, cookies, hot chocolate, apple cider and coffee every year, sponsored by the Myrtle Creek Lions club and our chamber.
I’ve been informed that the Myrtle Creek Lions Club will be putting on a free Thanksgiving dinner at the Community Center, more information and details to come.
Finally, I want to mention that our 2022 Summer Festival, sponsored and coordinated by the Myrtle Creek Lions Club, was a huge success again this year, as was the 35th year of our chamber-sponsored Music in the Park summer concert series during July and August.
Come on down to South County to enjoy all of our great events happening through the end of the year. We’re just on the other side of Roberts Mountain, easily accessible via Interstate 5 exits 103, 106 and 108.
I hope the rest of your 2022 is blessed with health and happiness.
