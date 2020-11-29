Greetings from the Myrtle Creek~Tri City Area Chamber of Commerce. I hope everyone enjoyed a peaceful and safe Thanksgiving in fellowship with family and friends, even if it was “virtual.” I Googled the meaning of Thanksgiving and was reminded that it celebrates the harvest and other blessings of the past year. Americans generally believe that their Thanksgiving is modeled on a 1621 harvest feast shared by English colonists (Pilgrims) and the Wampanoag people, Algonquin-speaking North American Indians who formerly occupied portions of what is now Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Because the sun rises in the East the name means “People of the First Light” or “Eastern People.”
Here on the West Coast we often witness spectacular sunsets as daylight ends. I am thankful for every one of them I see.
I continue this column with cautious optimism. Oregon is currently in a two-week “freeze” ordered by Gov. Kate Brown from Nov 18 until at least Dec 2 that has significantly curtailed the operation of many local businesses, especially restaurants, bars and recreational/fitness facilities. A recent example is that a new Myrtle Creek Main Street business, “Taphouse,” planned well ahead and held its Grand Opening on Nov. 14, only to close their doors four days later to comply with the “freeze.”
I am hopeful that all businesses affected by the “freeze” will resume operations on Dec 3, even if some restrictions are imposed.
I am pleased to report that after making some changes to help insure social distancing we had a very safe and successful Halloween. We partnered with the Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge and moved the Downtown Halloween Street Fair to Millsite Park, where we created a ”Candyland Halloween” with one-way in, one-way out and took over 180 photos of “trick or treaters” of all ages for our costume contest.
Many who attended thanked us for continuing this very popular community event. According to event organizers, another long-standing community event will continue as scheduled. The 27th Annual D.R. Johnson Memorial Timber Truckers Light Parade will be held on Dec. 12. The parade begins in Riddle and proceeds along Old Pacific Highway 99 to Myrtle Creek with people cheering and many bonfires burning along the route. Details about the parade were posted on Facebook page Myrtle Creek News, Weather & Events on Nov 19. The post has reached over 8,000 readers, has over 1,100 engagements and has been shared over 240 times. This is a clear indication to me that our residents and businesses strongly support the continuance of these events, even as we are challenged by a serious virus.
I cannot say how things will change for our businesses if “the freeze” is lifted on Dec. 3, but I sincerely hope many will be able to re-open and that customers will “shop local” for Christmas.
