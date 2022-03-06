There’s no place like the Umpqua Valley in spring. The beautiful weather and fresh spring air create an environment that fills you with excitement for the upcoming months. Equally as unique and wonderful is our community. After years of restrictions, we can finally see the end and the buzz among those in the Sutherlin area suggests that everyone is excited to get out and enjoy the season.
We are excited to announce that the date and location for our First Citizens banquet has been solidified. It will be held on April 30th from 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 PM at the Stockyard Social Hall in nearby Oakland. Tickets and more information can be found on our website. This event is a fantastic way to show gratitude for the businesses and citizens of our town that truly put the needs of others first. We are offering a variety of options for ticket purchases from a single seat ($40) to a table for eight ($300) as well as sponsorship opportunities.
We have decided to start our Networking After Hours events back up as well. These events focus on allowing businesses to show their location as well as their expertise. Typically held at the host business’s location, it allows others to physically see and learn what you do, while being able to network with other local businesses. Because we are focused on a level playing field for all our members, there is no registration costs for hosting this event. We only ask that you provide the necessary food and drinks for your attendees and that you be a member. Those interested in hosting this event should reach out to the Sutherlin Chamber so that we can sign you up.
Another addition for our members is the Sutherlin Chamber Newsletter. This is one of the best ways that we can help members learn more about their fellow Sutherlin Chamber members, events, and opportunities for exposure in their community. While also being a fun read, we think that continuing to tie together the community and its businesses is vital to growth and continued collaboration. Our first newsletter highlights local businessman Terry Brock as he undergoes the remodel of his building right in the heart of downtown Sutherlin.
Terry goes in depth about how he made it through the pandemic with the support of the community and what the next chapters look like. Newsletters can be found on our Facebook page.
Moving forward, we will continue to update our community on the events and opportunities available for them to get out and make the most of this season. Check our website for updates and news and we look forward to seeing you around town!
