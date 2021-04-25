There is not much to say about 2020 that hasn’t already been said. Good thing it’s 2021 and we are starting to see some semblance of normalcy.
An exciting new restaurant is planning to open its doors in the coming weeks. A new kayak launch has been installed in Reedsport, making it easier for people to get out and enjoy the Umpqua River. Reedsport and Winchester Bay are elated to be moving forward with some of our most loved events. Lots of good things to come.
Big Fish Café & Dinner House is planning a soft opening for early May. Owners Ron and Jennifer Thieme have opened several successful restaurants, including Hickory and Seafood Station in Florence years ago before moving to Maine where they would open five more restaurants.
Family has brought them back to the Pacific Northwest and we are so glad to have them in this community. To find out more about Big Fish Café & Dinner House, please visit their website: www.bigfishcafereedsport.com, or call 541-361-6331.
Do you enjoy paddling? Thanks to the hard work and generosity of Travel Southern Oregon Coast, we are celebrating the new installation of the Bumblebee kayak launch. It is located on Riverfront Way in Reedsport.
We are thrilled to welcome people back to the Oregon Divisional Chainsaw Carving Championship over Father’s Day Weekend, June 17-20. One of our many goals is to make things feel as normal as possible, while safety is of course our top priority. The championship typically boasts a number of chainsaw carvers from other countries, sadly that is not going to be feasible for 2021. There will still be more than 30 amazing carvers creating masterpieces from plain logs over the four-day event.
Additionally, each day will feature the 90-minute quick carve from 10:30 a.m. – noon, where the chainsaw artists will create finished pieces in just an hour and half that will be available at a live auction later that same day. We are fortunate to have plenty of outdoor space, but it will still be required that you wear a face covering and maintain a safe distance from people outside of your group. Please visit www.oregonccc.com for more information.
July 27-Aug. 1 will be DuneFest. You can get more information and make reservations at www.dunefest.com. Expect the same family fun in the sand which will include activities like the Treasure Hunt, Poker Run, Show N’ Shine, Freestyle Show, Drag Races and more. This year you can see Shoot to Thrill, an AC/DC tribute band on Friday night and Chance McKinney lighting up the stage on Saturday. Preceding DuneFest this year is an incredibly special event, the DuneFest 2021 Veterans Retreat. In cooperation with other non-profit organizations, more than a dozen veterans and their families will be able to enjoy the dunes, fishing, live entertainment and all that Winchester Bay has to offer. A small token of gratitude for the freedoms we all enjoy.
Kool Coastal Nights Car Show will also be returning for 2021. Make your way to Winchester Bay on Aug. 28th to celebrate 28 years of the spiffiest car show on the coast. Visit www.koolcoastalnights.com to view the schedule or download an application to enter your classic ride in the Show n’ Shine. The first 200 applicants will receive a goody bag. Mark your calendars and come down to enjoy a beautiful day in Winchester Bay marveling at the hundreds of freshly polished vehicles displayed on Beach Boulevard.
While I can’t spill the beans just yet I can let you know that there are talks of a cornhole competition in Winchester Bay this fall. Some details yet to be ironed out, but it’s looking like early October in Winchester Bay the boards will be out and the bags will be flying! Make sure to get lots of practice in this summer and stay tuned for more details.
Thank you for reading. As always, if you have any questions, please pick up the phone and call the Reedsport / Winchester Bay Chamber of Commerce at 541-271-3495. We will be glad to assist in any way possible. Looking forward to seeing you safely on the Coast this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.