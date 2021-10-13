The fall season is upon us! We had a great summer with lots of events here in Drain and are looking forward to more fun for the upcoming holiday season.
For its second year running, our Farmer’s and Artisan’s market was a success. Running every Saturday from May 15, through Sept. 4. The market saw increased vendor participation and lots of visitors each weekend. Sadly, the last two market days this year were canceled due to the rise in COVID cases around the county. However, we are already looking forward to next year.
July 11 was the Victorian Tea and Garden tour, which brought many local and out-of-town visitors to this unique event, a self-guided, free tour available to all ages. Participants were encouraged to dress up in their best tea party outfits (not required), relax and enjoy the gardens and businesses of Drain.
The 99th annual North Douglas County Fair was a great success and enjoyed by all in our communities of Drain, Elkton and Yoncalla. There was something for everyone to enjoy including art, food, games, car show, fire festival, parade, and much more. Next year will be the big 100 for the fair, and plans are already underway!
Drain also hosted its first Hearts Entwined — Wedding Showcase on Sept. 11. There were free samples, giveaways, music and fun for the whole family. There are so many North Douglas County businesses that have everything needed for an awesome wedding including dresses, tuxes, flowers, cakes, nails, hair, catering, photography, great venue options, and so much more! It was the chamber’s goal to highlight these businesses and we hope to grow this showcase in the years to come.
Oktoberfest is scheduled for Saturday. Scheduled events includes pumpkin carving, tractor rides, trebuchet pumpkin throwing, Lederhosen costume contest, live music and even a giant Jack-O-Lantern burn. There is also German food and a beer garden. A great, family-friendly, outdoor event.
There is a buzz about business happening around town lately. Three of our established businesses are now under new ownership — Rose Garden, La Pinata and Family Fun Bowling. Also, A&K Machine Shop has been purchased by Oregon Pattern & Foundry, which is establishing its Machining Division. The existing crew remains working there, and owner Terry Becker plans to expand business at this location and bring jobs to Drain.
A new business, Meatworx, is owned and operated by the Fontana family and offers high-quality retail meat products as well as custom processing for livestock and wild game. Opening date was Sept. 10 and great reviews are steadily coming in. Talk around town is there will be more coming soon!
The Drain Chamber of Commerce is proud to have an established city flag program again. With updated flags, new flag hole positions — thanks to the city — and a team dedicated to making sure they are displayed properly. The chamber, along with its subcommittee, The Citizens for the Betterment of Drain, have a list of ongoing projects aimed at the preservation, improvement, and beautification of our little gem of a town. Some projects include possible restoration of our covered bridge and establishing a historical society and museum.
