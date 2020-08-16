This summer may not have been what you expected. That is true for everyone. Many of us had big travel plans, weddings or family reunions that all got postponed or cancelled.
For our community of Sutherlin, we also had many disappointments. Our Blackberry Festival, Stampede Rodeo and Sutherlin County Concert all had to be cancelled. We all have had to adapt and shift our plans. But with all these changes, hopefully you have experienced something new and unexpectedly fun with your family or friends!
One of our goals at the Sutherlin Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center is to hold events and activities that bring life to our town. Even with the regulations and restrictions we have been able to provide some family fun this summer and bring people out of their homes in a safe way.
One example is our 2nd Annual Geocaching Passport and Coin Challenge. The kickoff event was held on July 25 and to date we have had over 100 people participate. If you are unaware of geocaching, think of it as a treasure hunt. By using GPS-enabled devices you navigate to a specific set of GPS coordinates and then search to find the object hidden at that location.
Anyone in the community can still participate and earn your very own Sutherlin Commemorative Timber Town Coin. To participate in the event, simply visit the front desk at our co-sponsor, Motel 6, 1400 Hospitality Way, Sutherlin, and ask for the Passport, download the app from geocaching.com or bring your own GPS device, visit all the locations on the Passport and bring it back to Motel 6 for your Sutherlin Timber Town Coin! This event will run while coins are still available.
Another annual event that is held in Sutherlin each summer is Music Off Central. Well, that received a new twist this year as well. We are in the works to hold a “Movies Off Central” event on Sept. 12 with gates opening at 7 p.m. and a showtime at 8 p.m.! Drive-in movies are more popular than ever and we are bringing that experience to Sutherlin!
There are more details to be revealed soon, such as location and what movie we will be showing, so follow us on our Facebook page to stay up to date.
As always, our town has many great shops and restaurants to enjoy every day of the week. In the last Chamber Corner, I wrote about our Reboot Sutherlin: Community Cash Program. This program was designed to support our local businesses most effected by the economic shutdown by allowing businesses to purchase gift certificates to give to their employees or loyal customers that could be redeemed at over 13 different restaurants, retailers or service related businesses in Sutherlin.
These businesses include Balanced Fitness, Best Western Hartford Lodge, Country Flowers, Dakota Street Pizza Company, Family & Friends Mercantile, Henry’s Bakery, Massage Central, Nellie’s Deli and Taphouse, Pedotti’s Italian Restaurant, Reflexology by Tami Marie, Winston Notary Services, The Body Shop Total Fitness and Tub-Time Treasures.
These are all amazing businesses that have so much to offer, check them out! We are also looking at making these gift certificates available for the public to purchase later this year, just in time for holiday shopping. So, stay tuned!
We understand that the summer of 2020 wasn’t quite what most people expected but hopefully you all have been able to find joy in the new experiences and chances to reconnect with the people and surroundings that are closest to you. Take advantage of the new events and activities taking place right here in your backyard.
