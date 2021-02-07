Happy 2021 everybody! Crazy that we have already made it to February. Let us jump right into the exciting news here in Reedsport and Winchester Bay.
The proposal for Riverside RV Park in Reedsport was presented at the December City Council meeting. The proposed RV park is situated on currently vacant land near the Umpqua River Bridge. If all goes according to plan, Riverside RV Park phase I would include 82 RV sites, a clubhouse, laundry/shower room, playground, canoe launch and recreational trails. A project of such magnitude requires a great deal of planning, time, and work, but it is an extremely exciting prospect. It will be a wonderful addition to the Reedsport community.
A new business has recently opened on Highway 101. You can visit Powers Card King’s at 2049 Winchester Ave. here in Reedsport for various cards and collectibles. They provide space to host games such as Magic the Gathering. Powers Card King’s also sells Magic the Gathering cards, along with Pokemon and others. If you have any questions please feel free to give them a call at 928-228-1520. They will be glad to assist you.
In this ever-changing environment, all our businesses are doing their absolute best to keep up with current mandates and guidelines. You can always call the Chamber of Commerce at 541-271-3495 if you have a question about any business. We would be glad to help, or at least put you in touch with the right person. If you are inquiring about dining options, please visit www.RWBtogo.com. The Chamber strives to keep that updated with current hours and offerings.
Spring will be blooming before you know it. Flowers are starting to blossom, and every day there seems to be just a little more green on the trees. Driving alongside the Umpqua River is a beautiful sight to behold. If you are looking for a reason to plan a road trip in the near future, that is certainly a worthy consideration.
Should you find yourself in Coastal Douglas County there are a plethora of outdoor activities perfect for a socially distanced adventure. Walk on the beach, rent an ATV, go fishing, enjoy a round of golf at Forest Hills Golf Course, tour the lighthouse, visit the Umpqua Discovery Center. There is a little something here for everyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.