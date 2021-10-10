Enjoying the delicate sound of rain outside the open window as I type and loving it. Summer has its perks but there is something so pleasant about the season change. Have you made any plans for the fall? What was your best memory from this summer?
One of the many great treats for Reedsport/Winchester Bay was the return of local radio station KDUN. In the words of KDUN’s website: “KDUN is an AM radio station with a rich history spanning back to the late 50s and early 60s. KDUN is also where nationally syndicated radio host and Reedsport native, Delilah first began her career in the 1970’s. Decades later, Delilah would return to her roots by bringing KDUN back on air September 6, 2021. By bringing new life to the station that started it all, Delilah’s vision is to give back to the community where she grew up.”
In the event that you are unfamiliar with Delilah, I invite you to visit her website (www.Delilah.com) to learn more. To once again quote www.kdunradio.com, “Delilah’s soothing voice, open heart and love of music attract millions of listeners on more than 160 radio stations, making her the most-listened-to woman on radio in the U.S. For her work on the program, the Marconi Award winner has been inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Broadcasting Hall of Fame and the National Radio Hall of Fame. Nationally syndicated by Premiere Networks, Delilah is heard by over 12 million people across the United States and internationally on the American Forces Network in Japan, Korea and Central Europe, along with her channel on iHeartRadio and her podcast, Love Someone with Delilah. Delilah is also the author of four books. A Reedsport native, her career in radio began at KDUN in the 70’s. In 2021 she returned to KDUN with a vision to give back to her hometown community.”
In the short weeks since KDUN AM 1030 made its return, the positive impact on our community has been remarkable. The care, involvement and dedication that has already been shown to the area speaks volumes about the intentions of KDUN. If you would like to see more, KDUN will be hosting an open house at the Oregon Coast School of Art at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
The idea behind this open house? “I’d love to share some fun thoughts about how KDUN can help build a stronger, more vibrant community on the Heart of the Oregon Coast.” For more information on the open house and the radio station, please visit the KDUN Facebook page. We are so lucky to have KDUN back in our community.
Were you able to make it out to Kool Coastal Nights Car Show in August? It was a full event with more than 250 cars registered and not an empty parking spot to be found. A stunning blue and grey 1931 Studebaker Presidential Roadster took home the well-deserved honor of best of show. The winning car will be featured in all of next years advertising and on the swag.
Another blessing to the coast of Douglas County is William Wagner, Readjustment Counseling Therapist from the Eugene Vet Center. He makes the trip to Reedsport on Thursday’s from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm offering confidential counseling services to any interested veterans at the Reedsport Senior Center. If you are a veteran and would like to speak with William, it is encouraged that you call 541-378-7503 to schedule an appointment. You can also send an email to william.wagner4@va.gov.
Reedsport’s Bree Lamoureux is planning for the second annual Christmas Parade of Lights. Things were so far from normal in 2020 and Bree took it upon herself to put together a spectacular parade of lights to travel through Reedsport’s streets delivering a little Christmas cheer. Wanting to make it bigger and better for 2021, Bree is looking for a few volunteers. If you are interested, please contact Bree at 503-881-9351 or shoot her an email at lamoureuxphoto@gmail.com.
As always, thank you for reading. If you have any questions or need any assistance with anything relative to the Reedsport / Winchester Bay area, don’t hesitate to call 541-271-3495.
