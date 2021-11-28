Season’s Greetings from Glendale!
Winter is here and so is the holiday season. Hope you all enjoyed the Thanksgiving weekend.
Glendale kicked off the winter season with a Halloween parade, costume contest, pumpkin carving, and other fun games and entertainment on Oct. 31. It was great to see all of the kids and parents come out and participate. Thank you to all that volunteered and made this a truly fun event for the kids.
Speaking of entertainment, a local nonprofit, CCVCA, sure knows how to celebrate the holidays. Tuesday was the annual pie auction and raffle. There were so many great prizes and deserts. Everybody really outdid themselves this year.
All of the proceeds from the auction goes to CCVCA who puts on so many of the functions in the valley including the 4th of July festivities. The residents here sure can bake and show so much support for the City!
Dec. 18 is the annual parade. It is a great parade as they line up at the Church in Azalea at 4 p.m., then at 5 p.m. the parade starts and goes along the back road into Glendale and the fire truck brings Santa to town.
The parade ends at the Morningstar Coffee House where there is hot chocolate and cookies. Come on out to Glendale to hang out and socialize, sing some carols, meet new people and just enjoy the season with great people. It is a lot of fun.
The Azalea Grange is having a Christmas Potluck Dinner. That will be held Dec. 5. Doors open at 2 p.m. and dinner is at 3 p.m. Bring your favorite side dish and have some great food surrounded by great people! 142 Pisqually Lane in Azalea!
The Glendale Library always has events going on for the kids. Check their Facebook page for upcoming events (facebook.com/GlendaleCommunityLibrary). They do a great job getting engaging programs for the kids.
Glendale Basketball is getting ready to start up and the wrestling already has. Visit their Facebook page (facebook.com/DCSBD77) and check out the schedule. These kids practice and work so hard, it is so fun to go watch and support them.
On a final note, we wish you all a happy, healthy and safe holiday season. Through all that we all have been through the last year, we still see people helping each other, reaching out to those in need, making sure that people have their holiday feast or what ever they need. There is so much giving and helping without expecting anything in return.
That is the true holiday spirit! That is the true spirit of Glendale and all of Douglas County. Thank you to all of you for making this such a wonderful place to live! Happy Holidays!!
