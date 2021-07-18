Hope that everyone out there has managed to stay cool during this heat wave. Lots of people are heading to coastal Douglas County to get away from triple digit temperatures, and since we have been averaging low 70s, it’s a pretty great idea.
The Oregon Divisional Chainsaw Carving Championship was so much fun! Lots of beautiful pieces made, phenomenal carvers, a variety of vendors, plenty of visitors and a good time had by all. You can find lots of pictures on the Oregon Divisional Chainsaw Carving Championship on Facebook, including all the winners. If you would like to see the first-place winner, a magnificent crab carved by Ryan Anderson, all you have to do is take a trip over to Winchester Bay. The winning crab has a home right in front of the Salmon Harbor Marina office and is definitely worth a gander.
While in Winchester Bay you might also be interested in checking out Blue Box Seafood Company. This waterfront seafood market and outdoor beer garden is open seven days a week from noon to 9 p.m. If you head over on a weekend there is a pretty good chance you will also get to enjoy some live entertainment. Visit Blue Box Facebook page or website, blueboxseafood.com for more information.
If you are seeking some live entertainment, check out the Umpqua Discovery Center’s return of the Riverfront Rhythms concerts this summer. Aug. 5 will be the Endeavors and on Aug. 19 is Timberwolf. These are free outdoor concerts near the waterfront in Reedsport from 6-7:30 p.m. For more information visit the Umpqua Discovery Center’s Facebook page or give them a call at 541-271-4816.
DuneFest is happening next week in Winchester Bay, July 27-Aug. 1. Online reservations will be available until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20. Make sure to hop on DuneFest.com if you want to join in on the festivities for the most fun a family can have in the sand! If you are not able to purchase ahead of time but still have interest in being a part of things, the registration booth will be open beginning July 27 at 8 a.m. If you do not ride but want to check out some of what’s going on, come on down to Winchester Bay on Thursday through Saturday and take a free shuttle bus to vendor row. Can’t wait to see you out in the sand.
Don’t forget the Kool Coastal Nights Car Show on Aug. 28. Still plenty of time to pre-register your ride and guarantee yourself a goodie bag. Just head to koolcoastalnights.com to download that application. No classic car but want to check our everyone else’s sweet rides? No problem! This is a free one-day event taking place on Beach Boulevard in Winchester Bay. Bring the family, check out the beautiful vehicles and enjoy all that Winchester Bay has to offer while you’re down.
Like fishing? The Annual Gardiner, Reedsport, Winchester Bay S.T.E.P. Salmon Derby is on for 2021! The derby will be taking place Labor Day weekend, Saturday through Monday. You can sign up in Reedsport or Winchester Bay. Visit the Gardiner Reedsport Winchester Bay STEP Facebook page for more details as the event gets closer.
Thank you for reading about the many things happening in the Reedsport/Winchester Bay area. If you have any questions at all you can give us a call at 541-271-3495 or send an email to reedsportchamberofcommerce@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.