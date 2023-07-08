Hello Douglas County. It’s summer and South County has some great free events ready for everyone to enjoy. I hope you will join us for all of them.
We had a good turnout at Millsite Park on July 6 for the season opener of the 36th year Myrtle Creek’s Music in the Park free concerts.
“The Endeavors” from Coos Bay, played a variety of classic rock, R&B and reggae, much to the enjoyment of everyone who attended. On July 13 Mike’s Mobile DJ will host a karaoke contest with prizes for first, second and third winners in four age groups. The free performances will continue most Thursday evenings through Aug. 31. The complete line up, along with our sponsors, is listed on our new Facebook page, “Myrtle Creek Tri-City Chamber of Commerce” — visit and share it please. Music in the Park is coordinated by our Myrtle Creek — Tri-City area Chamber of Commerce and is supported 100% by donations and grants and gifts. The entire concert series this year will be in memory of Bill West who, with his wife Marilyn, coordinated the event for 13 years. Lauren Young Tire Centers continues as our overall event sponsor. Mike’s Mobile DJ will be joining us this year to provide professional sound services and his own unique style of entertainment. Food and beverages are available both on and off site. We hope to see you at Millsite Park on Thursday evenings. The music starts at 6 p.m. and goes until 8:30 p.m.
Myrtle Creek’s Summer Festival is always the last full weekend in July so the dates this year are July 27-29. The full flyer is on our Facebook page — please see and share it. The parade will be on Saturday. Registration starts at 8 a.m. at Myrtle Creek Elementary School. Judging starts at 9 a.m. and the parade begins at 10 a.m. The spectacular fireworks show will be Saturday night about 10 p.m. This year’s summer festival continues to be sponsored by the Myrtle Creek Lions Club and promises to be tons of fun for the whole family with lots of activities like Fear Factor, rock crawl, car show, Wildlife Safari, arm wrestling, cake walk, donut eating, chalk art,
kids games, magic, live entertainment and a park full of food, craft and information vendors. Admission and parking are free.
The Myrtle Creek Farmer’s Market continues in the Elks Lodge parking lot every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until October with an average of 16 vendors on site.
The South Umpqua Memorial swimming pool is now open. Guess where you can find the schedule? Yep, you guessed it, on our new Facebook page.
New to South County this summer is the Healthy Kids Outreach Program providing free dental screening to our South County kids on both Wednesday, July 26, and Thursday, Aug. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tri-City Elementary School parking lot. This event is first come, first served. Services available include dental screening, fluoride application, sealant application and silver fluoride. A parent or guardian must be present with each child when receiving services.
I invite you to visit South Douglas County this summer. We’re friendly, fun and we’ve got lots going on for you to enjoy. To stay informed visit our new Facebook page: Myrtle Creek-Tri City Chamber of Commerce and share it to your friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.