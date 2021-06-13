The beginning of Summer is just around the corner, the high school seniors have graduated, and the summer fun begins. Everyone is so excited to enjoy the summer and start to see life finally get back to the normal that we all were used to.
Glendale has had some exciting things happening in town. Thank you to the Oregon Department of Transportation and the Small Cities Allotment Grant, along with Knife River, we were able to pave two blocks Pacific Avenue. It sure looks great, and we are so thankful. It was completed just in time for the graduation parade. Speaking of graduation, pictures of the graduates were hung on the power poles all throughout town, and they were able to have family members at their graduation. It was great to see!
Another big Thank You to the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department for the grant and to a local non-profit CART for their generous donation to purchase more playground equipment for the City Park. That is projected to be installed at the end of July. The kids are so excited. Now kids of all ages can utilize the playground equipment. There is also the ball field and the disc golf course. There is a lot of fun to be had at the park!
Here is more exciting news. Glendale July 4th festivities will be taking place. Thank you to the CCVCA who puts on most of the events here in the Cow Creek Valley. They work tirelessly making events happen and it is all volunteers. A wonderful group of people that are appreciated so much!
The 4th of July festivities begin on Friday the 2nd of July and will continue until the fireworks on the 4th. Friday, the food booth will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with kids’ games, 50/50 drawing on going throughout the weekend, dunk tank, and the silver scramble. Saturday there are a couple raffles (50/50, quilt), kids’ games, dunk tank, pinatas with three different age groups, watermelon eating contest and the Shirley Davis Memorial Cake Walk. There will also be a DJ playing music.
On Sunday, the food booth is open from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. for breakfast and lunch, 50/50 and quilt drawing, parade line up is at 10 a.m. with the National Anthem being played at 10:55 and the parade at 11. After the parade, all the awards for the parade and drawing will take place. There will also be a Top Hat Performance and then the fireworks will be at the high school at dusk. There are vendors, games, and lots of fun to be had here in Glendale. We hope to see you here enjoying all the fun that Glendale has to offer.
For other news, the Glendale Library has been doing a fantastic job keeping activities going. Their summer reading program is every Friday at 2 p.m., starting June 18. There are prizes given out for reading/visiting the library in the summer. Also, on the 18th there is signups for free books, stickers and prizes. June 25 is the Wildlife Safari Animals, July 2 STEAM activities, July 9 Rock Painting, July 16 Magic Show, July 23 Tie Dye with shirts provided and July 30 Search and Rescue Dogs.
As you can see, they are doing so much for the kids and community. They are also responsible for the beautiful hanging flowerpots in town. Thank you, Glendale Library and all of their volunteers.
We hope to see you come and enjoy our fun festivities. Enjoy your Summer!!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.