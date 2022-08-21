We have had such a fun and busy summer here in Sutherlin and we still have so much more to look forward to.
This summer saw the rebuilding of Music Off Central, our outdoor summer concert series. A new committee consisting of Debbie Hamilton, J. Lindeen Brown and Shaina Peters took over the event and made it an incredible success.
Over 1,000 people gathered around Sutherlin’s new half shell in the park to listen to a multitude of bands over the course of four weeks. It was obvious people were hungry for more and we are so excited to see it grow in the future.
This weekend is the Blackberry festival, which is Sutherlin’s premier summer event. Bringing car, motorcycle, mud volleyball, cornhole and BMX enthusiasts from all over, it is quite the sight to behold. Sutherlin will be buzzing for over three days with a plethora of events and activities scheduled for festival attendees.
The Blackberry committee has once again come together with hard work and determination to give the people of Sutherlin and from all over the Pacific Northwest something to be excited about.
The Sutherlin Chamber added some new board members this July, as well as a new president and vice president. Jim Wilson, Jim Daniel and Chris Whitaker all joined our board as new members and Analee Hodges took over as chamber president while Jennifer Jackson filled in our vice president role.
I cannot say enough about how these new members, as well as everyone on our board, goes above and beyond the call of duty to grow and build our chamber.
The chamber has seen new members and new activities arise. From our Spotlight article each month that gives an in-depth look into our members to our After-Hours events each month that offer the opportunity to network and relax over good food and a drink. Every single chamber member has put in the work both in their own business as well as with helping their fellow businesses to overcome the struggles of inflation and hiring.
We will continue to do our best to support these amazing individuals and this community so that we can reach even higher in the future.
Morgan Leatherman is the executive director of the Sutherlin Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center.
