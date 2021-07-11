Sutherlin is buzzing with summer fun!
Get your calendar out now because you won’t want to miss any one of these great events happening this summer in Sutherlin! It is so exciting to be coming out of the COVID-19 restrictions and to be able to gather safely to celebrate with neighbors and community members once again.
The first event to mark on your calendars is the Kickoff to Summer Fun: Youth Parade & Family Fun Night on July 16th starting at 7 p.m. This is a ½ mile walking parade. Wagons, pets and bicycles are encouraged. Assembly and staging will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Carson Oil parking area behind Creekside Gas & Grill, across from the fire station on South State Street. The parade will run north on State Street towards Everett, turn east to travel down Everett Avenue to Central Park. Entries are free and 1st, 2nd & 3rd place prizes will be awarded at the Movie in the Park event, which will be featuring The Sandlot starting at 8 p.m. in Central Park. For more information and to enter your group/family in this fun event please visit: www.visitsutherlin.com/parade-and-family-night.
The next series of events you won’t want to miss is Music Off Central. This is our music in the park series that is happening July 23 featuring Frank McCracken & The Firecrackers, July 30 featuring Folk Town Boogie, Aug. 6 with We’re Not Elvis and Aug. 13 featuring Flashback. These concerts are free to the public starting at 6 p.m. Food trucks will be onsite, or bring your picnic basket.
Our community is super excited that the Blackberry Festival is a go this year! This town will be buzzing August 20, 21 & 22 with a variety of activities and events to suit all kinds of interests. There will be traditional car show, cruises, dancing, cook-offs, motorcycle show, BMX racing, mud volleyball, diaper derby to just name a few. Be sure not to miss out on a yearly tradition by purchasing a raffle ticket for your chance to win a classic car, on sale now.
Visit their website at www.blackberry-festival.com for the latest information and a detailed schedule of events. You can also stop by the Sutherlin Visitors Center for a brochure about the Blackberry Festival containing a complete listing of events with contact names and details to participate.
Be ready Aug. 28 for country music to come alive in Sutherlin. We are once again bringing an amazing country concert to life. Sutherlin has proven to be an ideal location to host a dynamic country concert, demonstrated from the success of our first concert in 2019. It will be an amazing night of music with three country acts. Gates open at 4 p.m. with pre-opening act Back Road Interstate starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by our opening act Jessie Leigh, then our headliner, Temecula Road. Be sure to come early as food and beverage vendors will be on site and lawn chairs are allowed. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at: www.sutherlincountrymusicconcert.eventbrite.com.
If you would like more information about any of these events or just want to find out what there is to do in and around Sutherlin, you’ll want to stop by our Sutherlin Visitor Center, located at 1310 W. Central Ave. Full color detailed brochures and flyers are available for each of these events along with a huge variety of other brochures and information about local events and places you’ll want to visit. We are located in the little log cabin and have amazing volunteers to greet you from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. We hope to see you this summer in Sutherlin!
