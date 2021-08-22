Summer is quickly burning itself out here in the ’burbs of Riddle, hopefully so are the wildfires that rage around us. Through all the heat and smoke please be extra cognizant that school soon starts and there will be plenty of little walkers, big busses and new drivers! Pay attention to your surroundings, speed limits and stop signs!
With the start of school, fall sports (real fall sports) are in full swing, football and volleyball are both reporting good turnouts! If and when possible, come support your Riddle IRISH!
We are so happy to announce the new opening, after many years of hiatus, of the Penny Puncher gas station! We are proud that the owners chose to reopen and provide gas and employment opportunities to our community. Make us proud Riddle, this has long been on the list of “ businesses we want/need in Riddle.”
It is especially fulfilling to check this one off the list so soon after the successful opening of the Dollar General across the street.
Even though summer is slipping quickly into fall, there are still plenty of activities in store at the library...and they have books! Check it out!
Sawdust Jubilee was a roaring success in spite of record temperatures. The planning committee is already working on next year’s event. Many thanks to all sponsors for our Larry Linton Special Fireworks display, it was spectacular, as always! All sponsors and winners names can be found on the Chamber website, please take note and be sure to thank them with your business as well as your sentiments.
The first meeting of the Neighborhood Watch was very well attended. The sheriff’s department had representatives there to help guide this endeavor. Stay tuned for the next meeting date. Volunteers are appreciated and welcome.
Several volunteers have been trekking up Cow Creek, cleaning up messes left by “campers.” Word to the public, if you are “camping” in our area, please respect that this area is used by lots of other people for recreation as well. Clean up after yourself, leave it cleaner than you found it, like Woodsy Owl tells us “ Pack it in, Pack it out”. On that note, be aware of burning and mowing restrictions, it’s tinderbox dry out there — the fire camp at exit 103 already has its hands full. That being said, don’t forget to thank a fire fighter when you see them! Signs are always welcome!
Riddle High School is experiencing a seismic retrofit, be patient when accessing the grounds as it’s a large operation (much like the elementary school). Use caution and follow the signs.
The next event for the Chamber will be the Halloween Trunk-or-Treat. Plans are in the works to make it bigger, better and maybe even spookier than in the past. Halloween is on a Sunday this year, if the event is moved to a different date, it will be posted around town, check the reader boards as well!
Happy Fall Y’all!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.