To say that it has been a strange year, I believe is an understatement.
With COVID-19 virus shutting down high school graduations, Fourth of July Fireworks, and many other traditional activities. It is hard to believe that any activities can survive. Drain even had to cancel the city-wide garage sale.
But one tradition continues unabated here in Drain.
The North Douglas County Fair.
Unstoppable for nearly one hundred years, the North Douglas County Fair will take place this year on July 24 and 25. Like many long-term institutions, it has had to change with the times.
Many of the contests and entertainment have been put aside this year. Hopefully, most of the entertainment and activities will be coming back next year.
Also, State guidelines for COVID-19 will be enforced where necessary and encourage at all times.
On the fun side, the fair will continue to highlight many of the interesting talents and skills that the fair has become known for.
For example, some of the best berries will be highlighted at the fair, along with jams, pies, flower arrangements, knitting, sewing, and quilt making. A little something for everyone to see and enjoy and quite frankly a demonstration many lost skills and abilities for most of the country will be displayed.
There will also be photography, paintings and other arts and crafts on display for your enjoyment.
If that isn’t enough for you to come on up for a quick visit, how about fair food. Yes, I am talking about some of the mainstays of fairdom. There will be hamburgers, hot dogs, cotton candy, and of course the ever-healthy deep-fried Oreo cookie.
Finally, on July 25 there will be a parade.
It will be a little bit different this year. In order to meet the distance requirements for COVID-19 the parade route will be elongated this year to allow for more spaces between families. The parade starts at 10 a.m., so you want to come early to pick out your perfect spot.
While you’re here in Drain for the fair, you might as well check out the Drain Farmers Market, which runs thru Aug. 29th. The Market is located at the corner of 1st Street and B Avenue and opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 1 p.m. Here you will find locally grown fruit and vegetables for your gastric enjoyment along with maybe a few local artists specialties.
To round out your month in Drain the North Douglas Library will be hosting drive thru fairytales. Located at 205 West A Avenue, you will be able to drive around the Civic Center and watch short presentation of famous fairytales. People with library cards will be able to pick up the books they have ordered along with a pre-packaged dinner prepared by La Pinata.
With old traditions and new, there is something always happening in Drain.
