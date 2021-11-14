It’s fall! The rains are upon us and aren’t we grateful after the long hot summer!
We have all set our clocks back, removed and stored our Halloween decorations and are waiting patiently for the next event. Here in beautiful downtown Riddle that will be our end of the Timber Truckers Lighted Truck Parade. Before we get to all that preparation, let’s catch up on what we’ve been up to since last we visited.
First, foremost and most exciting we have another new business in town. We have pizza, people! The Barrel opened to rave reviews on Nov. 1. Along with many pizza options there are also wings. Be sure to stop in, eat some pizza or wings and support another local business.
All other area businesses are open and welcome you’re patronage!
Happy veterans day and thank you for your service, we appreciate and honor our veterans both past and present.
Neighborhood watch is meeting monthly, formulating plans for going forward and welcomes new participants. If you have concerns about the safety and vibrancy of your community please stop in. The next meeting is Jan. 10.
Sportsman Lounge sponsored a Buck contest during the deer hunting season and is now collecting coats, blankets and warm clothing for those in need. If you have items to donate, drop them by during business hours.
Oct. 31 brought a supremely successful Trunk or Treat, with 23 trunks serving up candy, games and goodies to the children of South County. The very large turnout was gratifying to all of us who participated, it helps to be the only show in Town. Special thanks to all the Main Street businesses who participated as well as those homes who kept the lights on for the more adventurous trick-or-treaters!
Our library is now open to the public. Although we are thankful for the curbside service, we are so happy to have the doors back open. The library has sent out a request for any Riddleites who have written and published a book to contact them and perhaps become a featured author. (The request actually states “local author” so if you live in Oregon, you might qualify).
Don’t forget about their book club, they are always looking for new members. After you have chosen your books, step on back and enjoy our beautiful park, let the kids run while you relax in the shelter of our gazebo(s) or just wander the walkways, the views are so beautiful this time of year.
Nov. 27 is Small Business Saturday, shop local, support your neighbors.
The world famous Glenbrook Country Christmas is back after taking a year off due to the coronavirus. If you missed them as much as we did you’ll be beating down the doors on Dec. 2-4 for a chance to pick up deals on the best crafts and goodies to be found in Oregon. Mark your calendars and get in the Christmas spirit with warm food and drinks as well as the creativity of our locals.
The next weekend, Dec. 11, brings us the kickoff of the Timber Truckers Lighted Truck Parade. On the Riddle end we will have our usual Olde Towne Country Christmas, complete with tree lighting, pictures with Santa, chili feed and more.
The school district is in full swing, grades are out and the football and volleyball teams had successful and exciting seasons. Now it’s time to grab you stadium seat and move indoors for basketball, wrestling and all those other cozy indoor sports.
Cow Creek Classic is scheduled for Dec. 10-11 for girls and boys basketball. Christmas programs and band concerts will certainly be in the offering. Please make it a point to attend any or all of these festive events and support our youth.
Finally, Savoldi Christmas Tree farms of Riddle will open their christmas tree lot next to the Sportsman on Nov. 20. There will be a large variety of tree sizes and prices. Please come in and browse, check out the trees, and take one or two home for the Holidays.
So until next time, come on down and see what we’re about, we are well worth the drive!
