We can hardly to believe the holiday season is already here. Life seems to speed up this time of the year, and with Thanksgiving just weeks away, it’s a perfect time to reflect on what we can be thankful for. Please, take a few moments from your busy day, away from endless to do lists, and feel gratitude for the blessings you have received.
We are grateful for continuing growth and prosperity. Our locally owned drug and variety store owners, Josh and Stephanie Dahlenburg have begun the process of building at a new location. Excavation has begun on Main Street next to HV Cellars, and it will be exciting to visit the new store, expanded and modernized. We can’t wait to browse the new treasures, trinkets and décor the larger location will bring.
Down and around the corner on NW Douglas Boulevard at Abraham Avenue, excavation has also begun on the new Douglas County Farmers Co-op facility, which will include a Shell fuel station and convenience store.
Sharing a meal with friends and family is always something to be thankful for. We are excited to announce the opening of Loggers Pizza + Beer’s second location, offering residents and visitors the opportunity to enjoy specialty pizzas and a variety of beverages on tap. One thing is for sure, new memories will be made here, gathered around cheesy goodness with cold drinks in hand.
Animals bring such joy, and there is never a dull moment at Wildlife Safari. They continue to deliver new events and encounters that promote family together time. Next month’s features include Elephant Elves, Breakfast with a Cheetah, and Wild Lights. We can almost see the smiles and hear the giggles from the delighted children now.
Civic Wayside Park will be looking festive come the first Saturday of December. Lights will be hanging from the trees, blow up decorations will fill the park, and gigantic Christmas cards will be a sight to see. A family fun event designed to bring cheer to all who attend.
Our new tourism brand, “Wander Winston”, has been created with the assistance of Anvil Northwest and a tourism branding committee consisting of community members and staff. It is anticipated the brand will be unveiled sometime in the spring of 2022. In the meantime, like the “Wander Winston” Facebook page and tell some friends to like it too. Soon it will be a resource for fun events and reasons to “Wander Winston.”
We wish you all a safe and happy holiday season!
