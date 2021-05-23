Well, another unusual season has passed and summer is on the way. I’m certain we’re all looking forward to an easing of restrictions and gathering together once again for events and special occasions.
The Yoncalla Area Chamber of Commerce is happy welcome several new members, and pleased to announce a return to our monthly Breakfast Meetings, held the first Saturday of the month at the Ranch Restaurant in Rice Hill.
Our Fourth of July Veterans Parade and Car Show will be held on Sunday, July 4th, at a time yet to be determined. The parade will be led by First Citizen Butch Gregory. Due to continuing community uncertainty, we feel it best to follow last year’s parade route through town, rather than to have people gather on Main Street.
The parade should come within two blocks of nearly every house within city limits. Unfortunately, there will be no children’s parade this year. We hope to return to our traditional parade route in 2022. Please respect your neighbors’ space and enjoy the show! Fireworks will begin at dusk over the log pond!
The Yoncalla Area Chamber of Commerce wishes each and all a fun, safe and fulfilling Summer.
Don’t forget to like and follow us on Facebook for complete information.
