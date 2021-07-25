Wonderful to see everyone on Yoncalla’s Main Street for the Fourth of July Parade, despite the earlier than usual hour.
Many thanks, also, to all of the volunteers and parade participants! It’s Yoncalla’s parade, and we always seem to make it happen right.
Thank you to NDB for the fabulous fireworks show to end the traditional celebration of our country and our community.
Yoncalla Area Chamber of Commerce does not meet during the month of August, so look for us at our usual first Saturday of the month Breakfast Meeting in September.
We hope to begin planning for the resumption of our seasonal craft fairs at that time.
Look for occasional special musical events popping up at lunchtime on Yoncalla’s Main Street during the month of August. And please have a safe and enjoyable summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.