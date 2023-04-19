Douglas County Solid Waste will be making a change to their dump fees in an attempt to move forward with a more simplified rate structure that will take effect April 17.
The fee increase went into effect Monday.
“Our existing fee structure breaks out rates utilizing gallon equivalents. Our new fee structure is simplified and eliminates gallon equivalents. It allows patrons to dump up to three trash cans, any size, for the $10 flat rate,” said Nick Frisinger, solid waste director for Douglas County.
This flat rate is a charge for up to three cans. The original structure utilized the size of the bin and the amount it could contain. A typical garbage can could hold up to 90 gallons of solid waste.
This new system eliminates the need to calculate waste by gallons, making it easier on patrons when visiting dump sites, according to county officials. The current fees for solid waste were $4 for up to 35 gallons, $8 for 70 gallons and $12 for 105 gallons.
The Douglas County Commissioners, based on the decision of staff and public comment, voted unanimously at an April 12 meeting to dissolve its Solid Waste Advisory Committee, which board chair Tom Kress said had not met since 2019.
Several transfer stations across Douglas County were facing the chopping block as the county battled funding issues due to compliance issues with the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.
"When I said the advice (from the advisory committee) became worthless, that was truly because of the memo I had received from the advisory committee to close all but four of our transfer stations and raise the rate to $144 per ton," Kress said at the April 12 meeting. "I felt like there was a better answer than that, and it wasn't really the members of the Solid Waste Advisory Committee's fault."
Commissioner Chris Boice, the board's solid waste liaison, said that had the board followed the committee's recommendations, "half of the transfer stations would be closed today."
"The most important thing that I use here is information from the public. It doesn't have to come through an advisory committee," Boice said during the April 12 meeting. "It comes through my telephone. It comes through my email inbox. It comes in the line at the grocery store. It comes from the guy at the dump next to me when I'm dumping my own trash.
"To think that somehow the removal of this committee is going to limit our chance at public input, I think is false."
News-Review reporter Donovan Brink contributed to this article.
