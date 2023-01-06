CHI Mercy Health President and CEO Kelly Morgan will retire early this summer, according to a release issued Thursday.
Morgan has been in his current role for the last 16 years. His career in healthcare has spanned over 42 years.
The release said Morgan’s journey in healthcare ironically started in Roseburg at Douglas Community Hospital where he was an administrative resident. He returned to the Umpqua Valley 25 years later when he took his position at Mercy.
“I have had the privilege to lead Mercy and am proud to be part of an employee workforce that places the patient first and takes care of everyone who comes in contact with our facility,” Morgan said. “It is an honor to work with our physicians and other providers that are committed to patient care and doing the right thing for our community.”
CommonSpirt Health CEO Ketul Patel and Virginia Mason, Franciscan Health and division president, Pacific Northwest, will be starting a national search for Mercy’s new CEO over the next several months.
“Throughout his leadership tenure, Kelly has consistently demonstrated his commitment to the staff and physicians at Mercy,” Patel said. “Kelly’s unwavering dedication and service to Douglas County will leave a lasting legacy. While we will miss Kelly’s leadership presence and strong voice, I am excited for him as he transitions into this well-deserved retirement”.
Patel said he is thankful to have worked alongside Morgan for the past several years, and appreciates all he has done as president and CEO of Mercy Medical Center.
“Working with Mercy’s board of directors in balancing community needs and finance is extremely rewarding,” Morgan said. “Our dedicated group of volunteers have also made all our jobs much easier.”
There is no timeline to find a replacement.
“Over the years, I have learned that the success of a hospital is all about the team of professionals,” Morgan said. “It takes the expertise of our support staff, clinical staff, physicians, management, board, volunteers and community to provide the quality of care and safety that our patients need and deserve. It has been my privilege to serve Douglas County residents in this leadership capacity for the past 16 years.”
CHI Mercy Health has over 1,000 employees and 100 volunteers. More about the organization is online: chimercyhealth.org.
Welcome to the discussion.
