Chic Boutique has opened its doors to an all-in-one kind of an experience. Offering a wide array of options from prom formal wear, wedding attire, business casual and dresses, Chic Boutique seemingly takes the extra step into pampering their guests with a full experience
In the front of the store customers will find a clothing boutique stocked with seasonal fits that owner Jamie Maneha said customers will be walking out with clothes that make them feel their best.
“We want them to look good on you, we want you to make the clothing look good. The clothing doesn’t make you look good,” Maneha said. “I like to get new, unique, different things.”
Maneha wants customers to find something that makes them feel great while not overly spending or caring too much for sizes.
Customers can expect more from the boutique in downtown Roseburg with a spa located in the back of the store offering facials, sauna treatments, pedicures, massage therapy and Himalayan salt therapy. According to Maneha, the wellness day spa has everything customers need for a day of relaxation.
Chic Boutique is currently under construction with something new for customers to experience. Maneha says their upstairs area will be open to brides and their bridesmaids to get ready for their wedding.
“Somebody wants to get ready for their wedding, the upstairs will be fully renovated, everything will be up-to-date up there. So, they will be able to have spa parties up there or botox parties up there. Since the front room is quite small, they can have like five ladies up there with a photographer,” said Maneha. The offer is extended for prom as well.
As for suits, Chic Boutique does not carry tuxedos or suits but they can do fittings, measurements and assist customers with ordering everything they need online through Jim’s Formal Wear.
Chic Boutique is open seven days a week, located in downtown Roseburg, they have a Facebook page and Instagram.
