The Douglas County Childcare Coalition is looking for donations to help child care programs with the increased requirements around sanitation and providing for children in distance learning.
People can either donate money or supplies to the coalition by Feb. 15. Donations can be delivered to Julie Hurley at the Douglas Education Service District building on 1871 N.E. Stephens Street in Roseburg between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday Checks should be made out to Douglas ESD/DC Childcare Coalition.
Supplies needed are: large bottles of bleach, surface cleaner, laundry detergent, cleaning cloth towels, empty spray bottles, paper towels, paper plates and bowls and school supplies.
For more information, call 541-957-4819.
