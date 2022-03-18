Loggers Tap House, a mainstay in the Roseburg Marketplace for nearly a decade, will close its doors next weekend and move to another location in Roseburg.
Pending all necessary approvals, the move could make way for a new Chipotle Mexican Grill, according to News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN. John Lazur, associate planner with the Roseburg Community Development Department said the application was filed March 2. Developers plan to demolish the existing building and construct a 2,325 square foot outlet. The site plan calls for a drive-thru and 300 square feet of outdoor seating area.
Chipotle, founded in 1993, is considered to be one of the first “fast casual” dining restaurants. McDonald’s Corporation became a major investor in 1998 but fully divested itself by 2006. As of this year, the chain has grown to 3,000 locations. That includes in the United States, along with stores in Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.
While the process of locating in Roseburg has begun, a company spokesperson remains somewhat vague. Sally Evans, analyst for external communications for Chipotle, told KQEN, “We are currently scheduled to open a location in Roseburg at some point next winter.” Evans declined to share further details.
Loggers Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway will close March 27 at 8 p.m., said Charissa Dufour, who is on the restaurant’s marketing team. Dufour said ownership is hoping to sign the lease for the new restaurant on Monday, and until then will not disclose its location, other than to say it is on Stephens Street in Roseburg.
“As to where we are moving, we are not yet ready to disclose that information as we are still working out a few kinks with the lease,” Dufour said. “That news will be coming out just as soon as we feel confident in the information. As numerous rumors have begun to spread throughout the town, we wanted to at least get some information out sooner rather than later.”
The new home for Loggers in Roseburg will have some changes from the current location, Dufour said. First, it will have a large outdoor dining area. Second, it will feature two new food carts to complement the pizza and beer menu: a Hawaiian food cart and a dedicated gluten-free street tacos cart.
“We’ll still have our award-winning pizza and wings, and it will be an official tasting room for Old 99 Brewing,” Dufour said.
The goal is to open the new Roseburg establishment by May 1, Dufour said.
Sam Gross, the owner of Loggers Tap House, opened a second Tap House in Winston in September.
Gross has also announced plans to open another eatery he plans to build from the ground up on 6 acres of land he bought overlooking the Winchester Dam on the North Umpqua River.
In an earlier interview, Gross said he chose the spot “due to the amazing view and proximity to I-5.”
He plans to develop the venture in phases. Phase 1 will consist of a steel-frame building on the edge of the cliff by the dam, with Loggers Tap House and a bar inside, and as many as eight food trucks outside. Phase 1 will cover more than 7,000 square feet.
Phase 2 calls for enlarging the building and putting nine restaurants and a bar inside, all sharing the same space.
Dufour sent out a news release Friday evening about the restaurant closure.
“We have heard many rumors about this change. Most are incorrect,” the release said. “When we reached the end of our lease in January, we were asked if we wanted to extend our lease ‘long-term.’ We asked if we could extend another year while we follow-through with our expansion plans. Unfortunately, the owners of the mall had the opportunity to bring in a national chain restaurant, so that wasn’t possible. Since then, we’ve been scrambling to find a good option. We are so fortunate to have found a new home.”
Dufour said management is doing “everything within our power” to keep Loggers employees, between the Winston location and the new Roseburg location, including the new food trucks.
“Our goal is to employ anyone who wants to keep working,” she said.
Gross opened Loggers Pizza in 2009 at 1350 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. In 2013 he leased the old Beef N Brew building at 2060 NW Stewart Parkway and opened Loggers Tap House — named after the three dozen beers and ciders on tap.
Now it’s time for the next chapter of Loggers Tap House, management said in the release.
“This change will take a great deal of work and we have so much community support,” the release said. “We thoroughly appreciate your patience and understanding as we transition to our new Roseburg location. Our goal is to open by May 1st!”
Kyle Bailey, news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN, contributed to this story.
