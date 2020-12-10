Perhaps one of the country's most dangerous guilty pleasures has come to Douglas County.
Cinnabon, the global mega-bakery that specializes in warm cinnamon rolls painted with cascading layers of sweet, sugary icing, popped up at the Pilot Travel Center in Rice Hill recently and already has the attention of those who've noticed.
"This could be dangerous," one user posted on a local Facebook group that supports businesses in northern Douglas County.
"I'm about to go down there myself!!! This post is giving me cravings," said another.
Founded in Seattle in 1985, Cinnabon has more than 1,200 locations in 48 countries. But Oregonians interested in the sticky buns have only had two locations to enjoy — one in Valley River Center in Eugene and the other at the Pilot Travel Center in Central Point, according to the company's website.
The third location, located at 800 John Long Road, Oakland, will bring the bakery's classic roll — confidently described as "The roll. The myth. The legend." — closer to Douglas County residents just in time for the holidays.
