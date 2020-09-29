Usually when you think of passports it conjures up images of travel to faraway places like Europe or the Far East. But a group of local business owners and community activists have launched a passport program aimed at helping businesses right here in Roseburg.
The Roseburg Town Center, Blue Zones Project and Gathering Grounds coffee shop are partnering to offer a passport program to increase community support of downtown businesses. The program kicked off on Thursday and will run through Dec. 31. If it is successful, it will be extended into next year.
Each “passport” includes eight spots for stamp collection. Once a patron collects all eight, they will be entered into a prize drawing. Two prize drawings will be held — one on Nov.14 and the other on Dec. 31. Winners will be notified and publicized on social media.
There are seven stamps patrons can collect from the following downtown Roseburg businesses: Brix, Gathering Grounds, The Kitchen Sink, North Forty Brewing Co., Old Soul Pizza, True and Umpqua Sweets & Treats. The final stamp is considered a “well being” stamp. Participants will take a photo of the Sister City Friendship Garden along Deer Creek between the Roseburg Public Library and city buildings.
Patrons may pick up a passport at any of the seven businesses listed above.
For more information, email roseburgtowncenter@gmail.com.
